Cork is set to host another brilliant week of theatre, concerts and shows

THE High Kings are at the Opera House tonight (Thursday May 12), while tomorrow evening (Friday, May 13) is the big concert in aid of the Irish Red Cross Ukraine appeal. Rubyhorse, The White Horse Guitar Club, Karen Underwood, Carrigtwohill Gospel Choir and The White Horse Gospel Choir, along with MC Dave Mac of RedFM, are on the programme for this demonstration of solidarity through song.

Saturday brings the Oasis Tribute Show, Live Forever, and on Sunday two performances from the talented Centre Stage School in Footwork 2022. Those shows are at 1pm and 6pm. All Opera House bookings on 021 427 0022.

Menopause The Musical 2 continues at the Everyman until Saturday, May 14; and next Tuesday it’s On The Softening Of Our World, a public reading in the Everyman Bar, where local authors respond creatively to lines by Bertolt Brecht, presenting their scenarios of a more caring, fully human world. 7.30pm for that event.

May 18/19 brings the Banff Mountain Film Festival on its world tour, showcasing the best adventure film-makers and explorers. Call 021 450 1673 or see www.everymancork.com for all bookings.

UCC’s Aula Max is the perfect setting for Educating Rita, Sunday to Thursday next week. Winner of the Olivier Award in London, and recipient of many more when made into a film starring Julie Walters and Michael Caine, the production features Jim O’Mahony as Frank and Karen Ray as Rita. Seating limited, so advance booking advised on http://facebook.com/uccplayers or http://twitter.com/uccplayers. 7.30pm start, doors 7pm.

The Inkwell company present Widows’ Paradise at the Tracton Arts & Community Centre in Minane Bridge this Saturday and Sunday, May 14/15, and again May 19-22. Directed by Valda Rumley, this Sam Cree comedy concerns five ladies embarking on a strictly ‘women only’ weekend. Angela Twohig, Ber Hayes, Angela Geary, Patricia O’Regan, Pamela Kiely confront Eamon O’Leary, Colm Nestor, Aaron Ganley, Joe McCarthy and Pat Byrne feature. Booking on www.tracton.org or at the XL shop in Minane Bridge.

Shame The Devil at Coachford GAA Hall from May 14-16, and again the next weekend.

The musical, Shame The Devil, written by Alan Kiely and Kevin Connolly, and directed by John McCaffrey, relives the Dripsey Ambush story and searches for the truth. Tickets on the door. More information on www.shamethedevilmusical.com.

The Cork Midsummer Festival has launched its programme for 2022 - the first fully live since 2019.

Running June 15-26, it has everything you can imagine and quite a bit you couldn’t! From beat- boxing and hip hop celebrations, to city explorations after dark; warehouse dance and harbour cruises to intimate theatre and doorstep performances, check out the full line-up on https://www.corkmidsummer.com/whats-on. Tickets on sale now.

And Cork Arts Theatre is delighted to announce its 10x10 Minute Play Event is returning at last, after the long hiatus imposed by the pandemic. They are sure you have all been writing prolifically in the meantime, and they are ready to receive your works!

“This event has been running since 2010,” says James Horgan, event co-ordinator for the Cork Arts Theatre, “and has continually surpassed all the expectations we had when we began. We are really looking forward to this year’s submissions.”

Plays, he reminds authors, should be no more than 10 minutes in duration and have a simple setting with minimal props and furniture. All genres are acceptable, be they comedy or tragedy, farce, fantasy or horror - although they don’t encourage that overworked lockdown/pandemic theme, as they feel it is a fairly jaded subject by this time.

The deadline is September 2, and entries should be sent as a Word doc or PDF to: theatre@corkartstheatre.com with the subject line 10x10 Submission 2022. Preliminary enquiries to the same address. Get writing!