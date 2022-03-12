Sat, 12 Mar, 2022 - 07:00

Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

Bernie O'Donovan and Eugene Kiernan who live in Bandon feature in our Wedding of the Week
Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

MR AND MRS: Eugene Kiernan and Bernie O’Donovan, who live in Bandon, finally got to wed after two postponements. Pictures: dermotsullivan.com

Elaine Duggan

IT was a case of third time lucky for Bernie O’Donovan, from Innishannon, and Eugene Kiernan, from Armagh, who feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple, who live in Bandon, having met in Reardans back in 2014, tied the knot last December - in what was their third wedding date. Bernie explained: “It was third time lucky. 

"This was our third wedding date, with two postponements due to the pandemic. We were meant to get married in August, 2020, and then April, 2021.”

The couple at St Mary's Church in Innishannon.
The couple at St Mary's Church in Innishannon.

The couple got engaged in Blarney in July, 2018, on the same weekend they had met four years previous.

They were married in St Mary’s Church in Innishannon on December 3, 2021.

The bride wore a dress by designer La Sposa San Patrick from Diamond Bridal. Her veil was her ‘something borrowed’ from her sister. Make-up was done by Ruthanna Crowley and hair was Hair by Kim. The men’s suits were from Louis Boyd in Newry, Co Down.

They were wed on December 3.
They were wed on December 3.

The florist was Florist4U. Church music was by Deborah Murphy.

Among the guests were Bernie’s mother and father Elizabeth and Jerry O’Donovan, Eugene’s mother and father, Brenda and Brian Kiernan, as well as the bride and groom’s brothers, sisters and nieces. Eugene’s granny also travelled from Derry to be with them.

The bride with her bridal party. Maid of honour was the bride’s sister Emer Wilmot, bridesmaids were Finola Killingbeck, Emma Fitzpatrick, Seàna O’Connell and Rachel Falvey.
The bride with her bridal party. Maid of honour was the bride’s sister Emer Wilmot, bridesmaids were Finola Killingbeck, Emma Fitzpatrick, Seàna O’Connell and Rachel Falvey.

They had two flower girls, Eugene’s niece Róise Kiernan and Bernie’s niece and goddaughter Hayley Wilmot. Bernie’s godson Reece Killingbeck was usher while Colm O’Sullivan was page boy.

At the start of the church ceremony, they lit a memorial candle to remember Bernie’s aunt Maisie, who passed away last May.

Euegene’s best man was his brother Joe Kiernan and groomsmen were his brother Michael Kiernan and friends Stephen McCann, Colin Mallon and Denis Wilmot.
Euegene’s best man was his brother Joe Kiernan and groomsmen were his brother Michael Kiernan and friends Stephen McCann, Colin Mallon and Denis Wilmot.

The couple held their reception in Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale.

“Everything was beautiful on the day. Wedding coordinator Ian Eaton and the staff were fantastic,” said Bernie.

The cake was by Brian Roche - from Baker Boys cakes.

The band Celtic Knights had the floor full all night. Cars were from All Events Chauffeur Drive Limited.

The couple had their reception at Actons Hotel in Kinsale. Pictures:dermotsullivan.com
The couple had their reception at Actons Hotel in Kinsale. Pictures:dermotsullivan.com

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Bernie said: “The whole day from start to finish was amazing. It was the best day ever. After two postponements, we were so happy to finally have our wedding day and celebrate with our family and friends.

“We did have the 12 o’clock finish but were so thankful that was the only restriction for weddings at the time.”

The photographer was Dermot Sullivan and videographer was Arclight Weddings.

The couple are planning a honeymoon to Las Vegas and Cancun early this summer.

Read More

Wedding of the Week: Lockdown proposal leads to new chapter for Cork couple

More in this section

'I’m really proud of myself and everyone involved to see it coming together into a completely unique experience of Shakespeare...' 'I’m really proud of myself and everyone involved to see it coming together into a completely unique experience of Shakespeare...'
My Weekend: Writing music never feels like work My Weekend: Writing music never feels like work
Crossbarry battle replayed on radio ahead of 101st anniversary Crossbarry battle replayed on radio ahead of 101st anniversary
wedding of the week
<p>Cork School of Music Student, Julia Cahill.</p>

'I am so grateful I get to sing and dance every day as part of my degree'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground Children's dreams to come true with accessible new playground
A businesswoman putting coin into piggy bank and a light bulb over coins stack on the table Tips for saving energy
Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more