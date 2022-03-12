Wedding of the Week: It was third time lucky for Cork couple

IT was a case of third time lucky for Bernie O’Donovan, from Innishannon, and Eugene Kiernan, from Armagh, who feature in our Wedding of the Week.

The couple, who live in Bandon, having met in Reardans back in 2014, tied the knot last December - in what was their third wedding date. Bernie explained: “It was third time lucky.

"This was our third wedding date, with two postponements due to the pandemic. We were meant to get married in August, 2020, and then April, 2021.”

The couple at St Mary's Church in Innishannon.

The couple got engaged in Blarney in July, 2018, on the same weekend they had met four years previous.

They were married in St Mary’s Church in Innishannon on December 3, 2021.

The bride wore a dress by designer La Sposa San Patrick from Diamond Bridal. Her veil was her ‘something borrowed’ from her sister. Make-up was done by Ruthanna Crowley and hair was Hair by Kim. The men’s suits were from Louis Boyd in Newry, Co Down.

The florist was Florist4U. Church music was by Deborah Murphy.

Among the guests were Bernie’s mother and father Elizabeth and Jerry O’Donovan, Eugene’s mother and father, Brenda and Brian Kiernan, as well as the bride and groom’s brothers, sisters and nieces. Eugene’s granny also travelled from Derry to be with them.

The bride with her bridal party. Maid of honour was the bride’s sister Emer Wilmot, bridesmaids were Finola Killingbeck, Emma Fitzpatrick, Seàna O’Connell and Rachel Falvey.

They had two flower girls, Eugene’s niece Róise Kiernan and Bernie’s niece and goddaughter Hayley Wilmot. Bernie’s godson Reece Killingbeck was usher while Colm O’Sullivan was page boy.

At the start of the church ceremony, they lit a memorial candle to remember Bernie’s aunt Maisie, who passed away last May.

Euegene’s best man was his brother Joe Kiernan and groomsmen were his brother Michael Kiernan and friends Stephen McCann, Colin Mallon and Denis Wilmot.

The couple held their reception in Acton’s Hotel, Kinsale.

“Everything was beautiful on the day. Wedding coordinator Ian Eaton and the staff were fantastic,” said Bernie.

The cake was by Brian Roche - from Baker Boys cakes.

The band Celtic Knights had the floor full all night. Cars were from All Events Chauffeur Drive Limited.

The couple had their reception at Actons Hotel in Kinsale. Pictures:dermotsullivan.com

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Bernie said: “The whole day from start to finish was amazing. It was the best day ever. After two postponements, we were so happy to finally have our wedding day and celebrate with our family and friends.

“We did have the 12 o’clock finish but were so thankful that was the only restriction for weddings at the time.”

The photographer was Dermot Sullivan and videographer was Arclight Weddings.

The couple are planning a honeymoon to Las Vegas and Cancun early this summer.