Wedding of the Week: Lockdown proposal leads to new chapter for Cork couple

This couple who live in Midleton, County Cork had the most magical wedding day
Ciara Santry from Carrigtwohill in East Cork wed  Conor O' Driscoll from Church Cross in West Cork. Pictures: Dermot Sullivan

Elaine Duggan

A PROPOSAL during lockdown at their favourite walking spot led to Ciara Santry and Conor O’Driscoll becoming Mr and Mrs.

Ciara is from Carrigtwohill, while Conor is from Church Cross in West Cork, near Skibbereen. The couple who live in Midleton, feature in this week's Wedding of the Week.

The newly weds hand in hand.
The couple first met in August, 2013, in the Voodoo Rooms Nightclub in Cork city and got engaged on October 28, 2020.

The bride with her bridal party.
Ciara said: “Conor proposed on one of our favourite local walking routes, in Ballyannon in Midleton.”

They got wed on October 16, 2021, at St Mary’s Church, Carrigtwohill, followed by a reception in the Vienna Woods Hotel, Glanmire.

The bride got her dress from Amore bridalwear in Youghal. Hair was by Christine O’Sullivan and make-up was by Jessica O’Sullivan. Conor’s and the groomsmen’s suits were from Suited Menswear in Midleton.

The bridal party was made up of Ciara’s three sisters and one of her best friends Claire, her sister Lorna was Maid of Honour. Conor had his four brothers as groomsmen with his brother Peadar as best man.

The couple were given a guard of honour by Conor's teammates, footballers from Ilen Rovers.
Conor’s two nephews, Fearghal and Dáire Lynch (aged 3 and 2), were the ring-bearers. Ciara’s godson, Daniel O’Brien, who was six weeks old at the time, was the youngest guest. Her other nephew, Daithí Harrington, wasn’t far behind him at eight weeks old.

Ciara said: “We were very lucky to have most of our immediate and extended family with us for our big day.”

Ciara’s brother-in-law, Nick O’Donoghue of Rooskagh Coffee, provided delicious coffee and tasty treats for all our guests after the church.

“We were blessed with the weather. Rain had been forecast but it turned out to be the most beautiful autumn day,” said Ciara.

The wedding party.
The reception was held in Vienna Woods hotel, Glanmire.

Ceara Hurley wowed guests with her singing at the church, accompanied by Katie O’Donnell.

Nancy Stout, a neighbour of Conor’s from back home in West Cork, made the wedding cake, in keeping with the GAA theme which ran through the wedding.

Flowers were by Ann Cull, Carrigtwohill.

The couple with their guests outside St Mary's Church in Carrigtwohill
The band was The Guilty Judges and their first dance was to Dusty Springfield’s I Only Want To Be With You, a lively and upbeat number.

As to the most memorable part of the day, the bride said: “It was all amazing from start to finish. We were just so delighted to be able to celebrate with all of our nearest and dearest friends and family.”

