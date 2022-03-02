Recipe: Cheesecake is a rhubarb revelation

"At this time of year, forced rhubarb becomes available and is an absolute treat to use," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.

"However, I have used frozen rhubarb for this cheesecake - if you manage to get the fresh, bright pink version, I would poach it and use to decorate the top.

"I’ve added raspberries here just for colour, the flavour of them doesn’t really come through the ginger. Ginger snap biscuits add a good solid flavour to the base."

Rhubarb & Ginger Cheesecake

Ingredients

Biscuit base

300gr ginger snaps

80gr melted butter

Fruit Prep

450gr rhubarb - sliced

80gr frozen raspberries

42gr stem ginger, finely diced

1 leaf gelatine

Cheesecake

340gr cream cheese

120gr caster sugar

360gr of prepared rhubarb and ginger mix.

3 leaves gelatine

50ml water

350ml cream

Method:

Base

Line the base of a 10 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment.

Prepare the biscuit base.

Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.

Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.

Refrigerate until required.

Rhubarb Puree

In a medium pot, cook the rhubarb with a little water over medium heat.

Cook off the excess water then add the ginger and cook a bit more.

Simmer gently and stir occasionally until the mix is quite dry.

Blend to a fine puree with a hand-held blender or similar.

Add the frozen raspberries and blend again.

Allow the fruit mix to cool to room temperature.

For the cheesecake

Soak the gelatine in cold water to soften.

Using the spade attachment of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar - scrape down sides.

Once it’s smoot, add two thirds of the rhubarb to the cream cheese mix.

Lift the gelatine from cold water and squeeze to remove excess water.

Dissolve the gelatine in the boiled water.

Add the dissolved gelatine to the cream cheese mix.

Place the cheese mix in the fridge and whip the cream to soft peaks.

Allow cream cheese to nearly set in the fridge, when it is slightly wobbly fold in the whipped cream.

Once the cream is fully mixed in, scrap the mix into the tin, ripple through a tbsp or so of the remaining rhubarb and strawberry mix.

Keep a little back to decorate the plate.

Refrigerate until set; release the sides with a small hot dry knife.

Serve with poached rhubarb.