Recipe: Cheesecake is a rhubarb revelation

"At this time of year, forced rhubarb becomes available and is an absolute treat to use," says Mercy Fenton in her weekly column.
"However, I have used frozen rhubarb for this cheesecake - if you manage to get the fresh, bright pink version, I would poach it and use to decorate the top.
"I’ve added raspberries here just for colour, the flavour of them doesn’t really come through the ginger. Ginger snap biscuits add a good solid flavour to the base."
Biscuit base
300gr ginger snaps
80gr melted butter
Fruit Prep
450gr rhubarb - sliced
80gr frozen raspberries
42gr stem ginger, finely diced
1 leaf gelatine
340gr cream cheese
120gr caster sugar
360gr of prepared rhubarb and ginger mix.
3 leaves gelatine
50ml water
350ml cream
- Line the base of a 10 inch springform tin with a disk of parchment.
- Prepare the biscuit base.
- Crush the biscuits in a bag with a rolling pin or use a food processor.
- Mix with the melted butter and press firmly into the base of the tin.
- Refrigerate until required.
- Rhubarb Puree
- In a medium pot, cook the rhubarb with a little water over medium heat.
- Cook off the excess water then add the ginger and cook a bit more.
- Simmer gently and stir occasionally until the mix is quite dry.
- Blend to a fine puree with a hand-held blender or similar.
- Add the frozen raspberries and blend again.
- Allow the fruit mix to cool to room temperature.
- Soak the gelatine in cold water to soften.
- Using the spade attachment of an electric mixer, beat the cream cheese and sugar - scrape down sides.
- Once it’s smoot, add two thirds of the rhubarb to the cream cheese mix.
- Lift the gelatine from cold water and squeeze to remove excess water.
- Dissolve the gelatine in the boiled water.
- Add the dissolved gelatine to the cream cheese mix.
- Place the cheese mix in the fridge and whip the cream to soft peaks.
- Allow cream cheese to nearly set in the fridge, when it is slightly wobbly fold in the whipped cream.
- Once the cream is fully mixed in, scrap the mix into the tin, ripple through a tbsp or so of the remaining rhubarb and strawberry mix.
- Keep a little back to decorate the plate.
- Refrigerate until set; release the sides with a small hot dry knife.
- Serve with poached rhubarb.