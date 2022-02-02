Recipe: Is this the perfect mid-week munch? Peanut Butter and White Chocolate Rocky Road

"Rocky Road is always a big favourite, especially for a picnic or a treat with coffee, and this peanut version with white chocolate is an easy variation for a change - it definitely will be a hit with both kids and adults. You can make this easy shortbread recipe or use your favourite brand," says Mercy Fenton.

Peanut Butter and White Chocolate Rocky Road

Ingredients

250gr white chocolate drops

125gr smooth peanut butter

60gr butter

200gr broken shortbread

60gr mini marshmallow

75gr caramel bar cut in pieces

Method

Line a 9-inch square tin with parchment paper.

Put the white chocolate, peanut butter and butter in a heat-proof bowl.

Bring a small pot of water to the boil, then turn it off and sit the bowl on top – not touching the water.

Allow it to sit and melt, then stir until smooth.

Once smooth, take out 80gr of the mix.

Next stir in the biscuits, marshmallow and caramel. Then press into the prepared tin.

Press down and level as much as possible, spread with the reserved topping then chill until completely set.

Prepare the caramel, then once it has cooled a little, flood over the chilled, set rocky road and chill again.

Portion into bite-sized pieces or larger slices.

Shortbread Crust

Ingredients

155gr cream flour

50gr sugar

25gr icing sugar

1 tsp grated lemon zest

¼ tsp fine sea salt

142gr cold unsalted butter

Method

Pre-heat the oven to 165C.

Line a 9inch square tin with a sheet of parchment paper, allow the paper to hang over the sides of the tin to help lift out the bars once finished.

To make the base, put all the ingredients for the base in a food processor and pulse to cut the butter into the flour.

It will initially look like breadcrumbs, then the mixture will start to come together.

Next, using your hands just press the dough evenly onto the base of the tin.

Press well down into all the corners and sides, then bake until it is golden brown all over (30 to 40 minutes)

Caramel

Ingredients

125gr sugar

25gr water

80ml cream - warmed

Method

Meanwhile, cook 125gr of sugar and the water to caramel.

Cooking the sugar to caramel: Be very careful, as caramel burns are very serious.

Get ready a small bowl of ice water and a clean pastry brush.

Put the sugar and water in a heavy-bottomed pan (choose a pan slightly larger than you think you need and ideally with high sides), and cook over a gentle heat until the sugar is dissolved.

Turn up the heat, the syrup will begin to boil rapidly.

Sugar crystals may form at the side of the pan; brush these down carefully with the ice-cold water and a pastry brush, be very careful doing this to ensure the sugar does not splatter.

When the sugar begins to caramelize, swirl the pan gently to disperse the heat.

When you tilt the pan, the liquid should be a rich caramel colour, be brave enough to cook it to quite a deep colour (if you smell burn, you need to start again), once your caramel is cooked remove from the heat.

Carefully add the warmed cream and cook for a minute or two more stirring well to remove any lumps. Strain it into a clean container.