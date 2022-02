FILMED in the newly renovated Sea Church venue located in the fishing village of Ballycotton in East Cork, The Ballycotton Sessions features some of Ireland’s best known and loved artists.

The eclectic line-up in the second episode of the show on RTÉ2 on Thursday, February 24, at 11pm includes The Academic, Robert Grace, Damien Dempsey, Wallis Bird, Rapper J Yellow L, Saint Sister, Jack L and The Coronas.

Each episode features one act and between songs, presenter Louise Duffy chats to the various artists about their music.

The east Cork village’s newly renovated “Sea Church” will provide the backdrop for the series.

The “Sea Church” is a unique venue housed in the fully refurbished former Church of Ireland, which first opened in 1835 and has been lovingly restored as a multi-purpose entertainment venue.

Each episode will spotlight an artist who will join Louise for an interview and perform in the intimate venue.

A unique and picturesque laid-back fishing village, 40km from Cork City, Ballycotton was chosen as the ideal location for chat and music framed by its magnificent ocean views.