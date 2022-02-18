My Weekend: Playing gigs is one of my favourite things in the world to do

While music is my passion, I’ve also worked in the tech industry for 11 years in either content/knowledge management or program management. I’ve created chatbots, developed help websites, and managed knowledge products. I’m grateful to the job as it gives me the freedom to make the type of music I want to make.
I’m a big fan of Nicolas Cage and have seen everything from the classics like Con Air to the downright weird like Vampire’s Kiss.
What I love about him is he gives maximum effort in everything he does; he’s an “all gas, no brakes” kind of a performer.
I had the idea of writing a song that used classic Nicolas Cage movie quotes as the lyrics, a sort of Where’s Wally for people like me who’ve spent years watching bad movies. And for the music video, I spent months re-creating costumes from his movies. It was an off-the-wall idea when I first thought of it but now that the work is done, I think people are going to enjoy it.
While we were making the video, I would see my buddy Rob laughing behind the camera while I was in character as Nicolas Cage from Con Air or Snake Eyes, and the guys on the set would be singing the chorus on their smoke breaks, so I’ve got a feeling My Name is Nicolas Cage is going to be a catchy single. The song and video are now recorded, and it should be ready for release at the end of March.
The lyrics are based on my favourite book Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, which was written by journalist Hunter S Thompson who would take on straight forward article assignments, run up massive expense bills, and turn in book-length rambling narratives about American society, usually late and very rarely about the intended topic. The title Take the Ride is a reference to one of his famous phrases “Buy the ticket, take the ride”, which is about being steadfast in your actions: decide your direction in life and give it maximum effort. The song Take the Ride embodies that intensity; it’s a catchy track designed for late night raves and dancefloors.
Stuck on Repeat releases his new single Take the Ride on all streaming platforms on February 25.
Check out his music on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/54J1Uj4w8SQ9r0VXrUpCYL