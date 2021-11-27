Cork families go head to head in 'Battle of the Christmas lights' TV show

A TV show tonight (Saturday, November 27) will pit together two Cork families and neighbours, as they try to outdo each other on the festive front and win a fabulous prize.
Called Battle Of The Christmas Lights, the two-part show starts on Virgin Media 1 at 7pm.
We head to Cork, where neighbouring families, the Murphys and the O’Mahonys, have accepted the challenge to be Ireland’s Christmas champions.
They might be friendly neighbours the rest of the time, but this is no laughing matter with a year’s free shopping in Homestore + More up for grabs by the winner.
Noreen leads the charge for the Murphys in the show, with the help of her Christmas crazed sister, Áine.
Jess and Evan are team O’Mahony and they have their two kids, Harvey, 6, and Darcy, 2, primed to be best in show!
Jess, pictured on the TV Week cover with Darcy, says: “Yeah, bring it on, we’re ready, we’re a great team and we work best under pressure.
Evan nods in agreement: “We’re going to smash it. Noreen’s good at Christmas but we’re going to win for the bragging rights!”
Evan’s Auntie Aileen has stepped in to bolster team O’Mahony and says: “Jess and Evan and the kids get on great with Noreen and her kids but this is different, this is about local pride, we’re going to light up this neighbourhood like never before. Bring it on!”
The two families face a number of festive challenges, from Yuletide baking to building and decorating a Christmas tree within an hour time limit.
The final and most exciting of the challenges is The Big Light Up Challenge, where the families must light and decorate the outside of their houses like never before, lighting up the nation for Christmas.
“Our house will be seen from the International Space Station”, says Evan O’Mahony.