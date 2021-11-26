30 poets from eight countries take part in Cork festival

THIS weekend, Ó Bhéal’s 9th Winter Warmer, and first hybrid, festival presents 30 poets live from eight countries.

"Almost half of these featured guests will appear in-person at Nano Nagle Place, with others appearing virtually," organisers said. "All events will be free to access on our Festival Stage and via our usual social media channels.

"In-person audiences for all events will be limited to 60 and will run on a first-come first-serve basis, in line with HSE Covid guidelines."

The festival will host two poetry workshops, music from Nóirín Ní Riain (in-person), and a filmed poetry play.

Cork's multilingual identity is also being represented at the festival.

The multilingual poem An Earth Song will be performed live at Nano Nagle Place, along with English and ISL translations.

An Earth Song is about climate change, written by a collective of seven people and it features nine languages. This multi-lingual writing project was facilitated by Tina Pisco, the writer-in-residence at Cork City Libraries in collaboration with Many Tongues of Cork.

Many Tongues of Cork is a unique gathering created by Joanna Dukkipati.

Ms Dukkipati told the Echo, ''It's important that we are part of the Winter Warmer Festival because it's crucial to highlight the different languages that are spoken in the Cork.''

This performance is intended energise discussions about environmental changes through the lens of various cultural and personal perspectives.

''An Earth Song is an example of intersectional dialogue on crucial issues," Ms Dukkipati explained.

"Many Tongues of Cork is at the forefront of changing the narrative in Cork through projects like An Earth Song."

Also on the programme is a round table discussion entitled Nurturing Poetries: Organising and the creation of Poetry Scenes in Port Cities, including three event organisers from Liverpool, A Coruña and Cork

Ó Bhéal has partnered with POEPOLIT II (based in the University of Vigo) for this event. The discussion will be chaired by Cornelia Gräbner, who will also introduce eight poets who represent these port city venues.

The Winter Warmer Festival takes place in Cork from today (November 26) until Sunday (November 28). The full programme is available on obheal.ie