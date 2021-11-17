'This show is not one to miss' says Corcadorca Theatre Company Manager

Tell us about yourself:

I’m Rachel Gleeson, the Company Manager of Corcadorca Theatre Company. We’re currently working on the premiere of Éadaoin O’Donoghue’s new play, Hail to the Great Wave! starring Éadaoin herself and Moe Dunford; directed by our Artistic Director, Pat Kiernan.

It’s a dark, sweet, comedy about an ordinary couple trying to have a baby during the apocalypse. Éadaoin is a fantastic local talent - this show is not one to miss! It runs from November 22 to December 4 at the Corcadorca Theatre Development Centre (CTDC) Triskel Arts Centre. You can book tickets at: https://triskelartscentre.ie/special-events

Where were you born?

I’m very proud of being born in Cork but moved to Dublin at a young age.

Where do you live?

North Mall, Cork city. Back to my roots!

Family?

I come from a family of five. I have an older sister and a younger brother so have long suffered from middle-child syndrome.

Best friend?

Erica Murray. We met during college at Trinity, when we were both studying drama, and she’s been part of my family ever since!

She’s a wonderful playwright and working on a number of exciting projects at the moment so watch this space...

Earliest childhood memory?

Eating sand on the beach in Kerry... I’m not sure my sophistication levels have developed much since.

Person you most admire?

My sister, Emma. I admire her in every way. I’m extremely lucky because she’s stuck with me for life!

Person who most irritates you?

Myself, most definitely!

Where was your most memorable holiday?

Always Ballinskelligs, Kerry. My family has holidayed there every summer since I was born and I still maintain there’s no better place in the world!

Favourite TV programme?

Currently, Taskmaster (Dave) - extremely silly stuff! I’m a big fan of light relief viewing.

Favourite radio show?

RTÉ Arena. I love getting the cultural inside scoop.

Your signature dish if cooking?

I’m a terrible cook... I’ll take baking over cooking any day! I make a good banoffee.

Favourite restaurant?

Orso, Cork. Amazing food and atmosphere, always my top choice!

Last book you read?

Stuff Happens! by Emma Gleeson. My sister’s book about managing your clutter, clearing your head, and discovering what’s really important.

Best book you read?

Stuff Happens! by Emma Gleeson! You can buy it at: https://www.dubraybooks.ie/Stuff-Happens-Manage-your-clutter-clear-your-head-and-discover-whats-really-important_9781844884896.

Last album/CD/download you bought?

Villagers - Fever Dreams. I’m going to see them live in Cork Opera House this week and can’t wait.

Favourite song?

Impossible question! Celeste, Little Runaway, is a track I’m currently loving.

One person you would like to see in concert?

Laura Marling. An incredible musician and vocalist I’ve been obsessed with for more than a decade.

Do you have a pet?

No. My brother’s greatest childhood complaint was that my mother wouldn’t get us a dog. She said it was her decision as, realistically, she’d be the one looking after it which, in retrospect, was completely true.

Morning person or night owl?

Night owl, for sure. I’m trying my best to change that!

Your proudest moment?

Getting my driver’s licence! After 10 years of procrastination, I finally bit the bullet and got it first time round last year!

Spendthrift or saver?

Somewhere in between??

Name one thing you would improve in your area in which you live?

Nothing at all. North Mall is the dream. I’m a stone’s throw from Cork city centre. What could be better?!

What makes you happy?

It seems a bit obvious to say but being with my friends and family. And boyfriend!

How would you like to be remembered?

That’s tough! I suppose as someone who treated people kindly.

What else are you up to at the moment?

I’m just enjoying being out in a Cork that feels almost back to itself again. Going out for drinks and dinner; going to shows and gigs. Normality is very lovely!