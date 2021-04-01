Well known Cork theatre company announces new company manager

One of Cork’s most innovative theatre company’s, Corcadorca, has announced its new company manager.

Rachel Gleeson, who has been working as an assistant producer at Corcadorca since July 2020, has been appointed to the position.

Ms Gleeson has worked as an actor for 15 years, performing on the main stages across the country as well as abroad on international tours.

She holds a BA in Drama & Theatre Studies from Trinity College, a Law Degree from The Honorable Society of King’s Inns and an MA in Arts Management & Creative Producing from UCC.

Speaking about her appointment Ms Gleeson said she is excited to embark on a new chapter with the esteemed theatre company.

"In taking on this role, I hope to bring fresh eyes, new perspectives and a renewed dedication to supporting new work and emerging artists.

"I want to thank the board for putting their trust in me to take on this legacy and greatly look forward to rolling out our exciting plans for this year and beyond, alongside Pat Kiernan."

Artistic Director at Corcadorca Pat Kiernan said:

"I am very excited to begin working with Rachel and implementing our ambitious plans for Corcadorca.

"Her passion, energy and knowledge of theatre brings a new dynamic to Corcadorca and will drive the company forward."