Wedding of the Week: Married in New York... but a Cork girl at heart

MORE than 5,000km across the Atlantic Ocean, a Cork woman married the love of her life.

Eva Mulcahy wed Joseph Turco in a beautiful ceremony in the U.S.

The couple live in Westchester County, New York. But Eva is a Cork girl at heart — where most of her family still live.

She grew up in Desmond Square, Greenmount, in County Cork, while Joe is from Congers in New York.

MR AND MRS: Eva Mulcahy, from Greenmount in County Cork, and Joseph Turco, from Congers in New York, were wed recently.

Eva, who went to school at St Mary’s of the Isle, moved to the U.S back in 2000. She is the daughter of John Mulcahy, who still lives in Cork city and the late Linda Brazil.

Eva met her husband when they both worked in the drinks industry.

Eva Mulcahy with her bridal party, including Maid of Honour Olivia Matte.

She explained: “I was working at a wine store at the time and Joe was a brewery rep, and so my first time meeting him was at work!”

They were engaged on February 15, 2019, at the Inn at Saratoga, the spot where they had had their first kiss.

They were married at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers, New York, followed by the reception at The Briarcliff Manor in Westchester County.

Joseph Turco, who hails from Congers in New York, with his family and friends.

The bride got her custom dress at Kleinfeld Bridal in New York City, and Joe got his tux custom made from Men’s Warehouse, NYC.

Due to Covid, unfortunately Eva’s family from Cork could not be there. But they were very much in her thoughts on the day — and some even got to join virtually, through Zoom, including her proud father John.

Joining Joe on the couple’s special day was his brothers and uncle and cousins.

The couple had their wedding reception at The Briarcliff Manor in New York.

In the bridal party was Olivia Matte (maid of honour) and Armando and Mario Turco were co-best men.

The priest who presided over the ceremony, Father Kenny, did the most amazing homily honouring both Eva and Joe’s mothers who have both passed away.

Eva Mulcahy and Joseph Turco at St Joseph’s Catholic Church in Somers in New York.

At the reception, the couple had their first song to Rod Stewart’s You’re In My Heart.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Eva said: “Having my family all on Zoom, having my dad and my aunt both deliver an amazing speech virtually.”