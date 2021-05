A COUPLE who met, became friends and fell in love in secondary school finally got to tie the knot recently.

Victoria Fairn (nee Dennehy) and David Fairn went to Scoil Mhuire Gan Smal, Blarney.

The bride, Victoria Dennehy.

Victoria explained: “In 4th year we went on a school trip to Castletownroche for three days and became best friends on the trip. We came back from the trip and really enjoyed each other’s company.”

They started going out at Christmas time, that same year.

While fundraising for the Irish Cancer Society at their shop on Castle Street, at Christmas time David asked her out, but she said 'no'. Fast forward a few hours later and when the duo were buying his nan a Christmas tree, she told him to 'ask me again'. The rest is history...

The couple outside the North Cathedral.

The couple were married in the North Cathedral Church by Fr John Collins and Fr Sean Crowley, both family friends, on April 16.

“Fr John was always in our lives and from a young ages and to have him be part of our special day meant so much to us.

“A very special part of the ceremony for us is that Fr Sean got the paper blessing for us from the Pope. This meant the world to us.”

The couple with their dogs outside the church.

Victoria, of Fairhill, moved to Whitechurch, but then relocated into her father’s family home, Nicholas Well House, off Blarney Street in 2016. David is from Sunday’s Well. The couple now live in Victoria’s parents’ home.

The couple were engaged on April 21, 2018, in Fitzgerald’s Park.

The bride got her dress in Diamond Bridal and shoes from Cinderellas Closet.

"I absolutely love it !!! We will have to have the big party next year when COVID is forgotten about just so I can get another wear!"

David’s suit is from Suit Distributors. Jewellery was from Keanes.

Their wedding cars were from Christy Buckley.

Due to Covid, they had a small wedding, guests included Victoria’s parents Denis and Jean Dennehy, David’s mother Eithne and her friend Paula Byrne and the bridal party.

The ceremony was live streamed for those who could not be there. Some family and friends were outside the church after the ceremony and released balloons. Victoria’s grandad, Denis Dennehy, also came along to get photos taken.

“We plan to have our party next year when Covid restrictions ease off. But we know everyone had a toast for us on the night,” said Victoria.

The couple had their reception at home — caterers came in and served food, her dad and brother and aunt helped decorate with flower walls and arches. The couple had their first dance in the hallway to Ed Sheeran’s Perfect.

The cake was by the Baker Boy and cars were from Christy Buckley.

The happy couple with their bridal party.

Speaking of the special day, Victoria said: “It was so much more than we imagined it could be. Everyone came together to help us when we said we wanted to get married at home and we felt the biggest relief of stress when we knew we were able to pull it off in such little time because we knew our families were behind us 100%.

"There was so many things throughout the day that enhanced the occasion immeasurably but the biggest thing was finally getting married and putting the rings on each other’s fingers. We waited so long after delaying over COVID for six months. We had been planning a wedding for three years that had to be changed so much over COVID and to be husband and wife finally was the best part of the whole day."