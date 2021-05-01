Wedding of the Week: Cork couple say 'it was everything we dreamed of 

“NOT what we had originally planned, but everything we could have dreamed it to be!”

So said bride and groom Martina and Kevin O’Kane, who had to change their wedding plans due to Covid-19.

Happily ever after...

Kevin, a self-employed tiler, and Martina O’Crowley, a self employed hairdresser — who opens Martina’s Hair Design, a new salon in Clonakilty town soon — wed on March 20.

The groom is from Bantry, while Martina is from Rossmore, Clonakilty. They live outside Clonakilty on Martina’s grandparents’ land, with their dog Seth and chickens.

CHANGES: The couple originally had a different venue and wedding organised, but had to change it due to Covid-19.

The couple first met on an internet dating site and had their first meeting in the West Cork Hotel.

“It was love at first sight on the 8th of March, 2017,” Martina recalled.

They were engaged on September 15, 2019, on a short holiday to Amsterdam.

They got married in Dunowen House on March 20 by Damian Molloney, in a spiritual ceremony.

They had another venue booked and organised but had to change it due to Covid-19.

LOOKING TO THE FUTURE: The couple said they felt that the love and support of their family was with them on the day, even though everyone couldn’t attend, due to restrictions.

Martina did her own hair and also her bridesmaid’s. She wore a dress from The White Ivy boutique in Kenmare. The men’s suits were from Denis Deasy in Rossmore.

The flowers were by The Flower Basket, Clonakilty.

Bride and groom with bride’s sister Lisa and best man Mike O’Donovan

Both sets of parents and their two witnesses, were the only ones in attendance.

Kevin’s sister, Colleen set up a zoom call for all the family and friends. Martina’s brother, Ciaran in Australia, and Kevin’s sister, Amy in London, got to do a reading.

“It still felt as though we had the love and support of our families right there on the day!”

The ring bearer was a surprise for Kevin — it was his dog Seth, who turned up in a suit and tie.

SPECIAL DAY: The couple at Sandy Cove beach on the day of their wedding. They were upset that they couldn’t have more people attend, however they had a wonderful day, filled with love and best wishes.

Martina’s cousin Rose Ferry made the cake and the cupcakes, on top of a wooden cake base, from a tree in her uncle’s garden, which he made.

Their first song was Niall Horan’s Black and White.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

Martina said: “Everything from the moment we woke we knew something wonderful was happening, it was like all the stress and worry of reorganising a whole wedding just washed away and we just went with it. It was sad our extended families couldn’t be there, but my sister had organised a surprise video with Greg Mulcany, compiling all the well wishes from all the family and friends, this brought us both to tears and I don’t cry!”

SEALED WITH A KISS: Martina and Kevin O’Kane who were wed in a Spiritual Ceremony at Dunowen House, Ardfield, Clonakilty.

She had some sage advice to anyone getting wed, as the pandemic continues.

"We were left with a lot of choices faced with Covid weddings which adds a whole new layer of stress and worry to brides and grooms, postponing was not something we wanted and we are so glad we made the decision to go ahead.

"Our advice to anyone who is facing similar tough decisions over the next few months is to step back from it all and take a look at what's really important to you and just do what's right for ye as a couple It took a lot of planning but having construction and hair salons closed meant we actually had the time to really soak in the moment which we wouldn't have had normally. It certainly added a spark to this lockdown we'll never forget."