Cork wedding couple light up the sky with stunning fireworks display

FIREWORKS were the perfect ending to a spectacular wedding day enjoyed by this happy couple.

Sonya Carroll, from Kanturk, a childcare practitioner, wed Jerry Murphy, from Newmarket, who is an engineer, on December 30.

Sonya walking down the aisle, at their spiritual ceremony in Castle Oaks Hotel, Limerick.

The couple, who now live in Kanturk, met through a mutual friend and hit it off straight away. They were engaged during a holiday to Santorini. Sonya recalled: “We decided to book the private area looking over the cliff so we could spoil ourselves for the last night. But as the sun began to set Jerry had a different plan and asked me to marry him. It was perfect.”

The couple signing the registrar.

They were married on December 30, 2020, in a spiritual ceremony, followed by reception at the Castle Oaks Hotel, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick.

Sonya with her bridesmaids.

The bride’s dress was a fit and flare style dress and was off the shoulder, from Sharon Gregory’s in Mallow. The veil and hair band was from Vows in Blarney Business Park. Jerry bought a beautiful grey suit from Morleys in Cork city.

The wedding party.

Key family members joining them were the bride’s mam and younger siblings, who attended the ceremony only due to her brother having cystic fibrosis — Sonya said his safety was the most important thing on the day.

Mr and Mrs celebrating after tying the knot.

“They sat at a distance during the ceremony and after the hotel staff helped them by bringing them to a private area. They were still able to enjoy the celebrations but at a distance. I’m so grateful to the staff at the Castle Oaks Hotel for helping to keep my family safe on the day.”

One of her sisters, Chelsey, was bridesmaid and her dad celebrated on the day with them. Her brother, Gary, and his partner Hazel live in Abu Dhabi and were very upset they couldn’t make the journey.

The newly weds.

Jerry celebrated with his parents, sister, his brother, who was groomsman, and his nieces.

The couple did a hand-fasting ritual during the ceremony which was very intimate and a nice keepsake of the day.

They also had singer and harpist Riona Sheehan perform.

Sonya always wanted a VW camper van on her wedding day.

The flowers were done by the talented J&K Flowers in Kanturk while the cake was by Laura’s Baked Creations.

There was a spectacular fireworks display and when the guests returned back inside, DJ Paudie Walsh set up. Their first song was Waiting For A Star To Fall by Boy Meets Girl.

As to the most memorable thing about the day? Sonya said: “Getting the VW campervan to take me to the wedding.” While Jerry added: “The firework show.”