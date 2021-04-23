Fri, 23 Apr, 2021 - 12:04

Recipe: Fancy a breakfast with a difference this weekend?

This apple cinnamon bread is definitely a treat that is best appreciated at breakfast time. It is lovely with a spread of butter — if you’re not vegan, which the bread is, by coincidence. There is a small amount of brown flour here, which gives the bread a lovely crunch.
Cinnamon Apple Loaf with Sultanas. 

Mercy Fenton

Cinnamon Apple Loaf with Sultanas

Ingredients

150gr almond milk

86gr warm water

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. apple vinegar

60gr coarse whole meal flour

240gr strong flour

¼ tsp salt

2 tbsp maple syrup

Filling

2 red apples — peeled, cored and diced

2 tsp cinnamon

25gr dark brown sugar

25gr light brown sugar

1 tsp corn flour

Method:

  • In a large jug or bowl, mix the almond milk, water, olive oil and vinegar.
  • Put the flours and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer.
  • Add the milk mixture and maple syrup and beat on medium speed with a dough hook until smooth dough ball forms, at least 8 to 10 minutes.
  • Turn onto a floured surface; knead a little, the dough should be smooth and elastic.
  • Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top.
  • Cover with cling film and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about one hour.
  • When you feel the dough is nearly ready, prepare the apples and mix with the sugar, sultanas, spice and corn flour.
  • Line the base and ends with a strip of parchment paper and grease well.
  • Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 12 balls.
  • Roll each ball into an oval about 3 to 4 inches.
  • Put a spoonful of the apple mix in the centre of each oval, and then fold in half without sealing the top.
  • Stack the envelopes of dough into the tin with open end showing to the top. This is easier if you tilt the tin against something at an angle.
  • Cover with a tea towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, 30-45 minutes. Preheat oven to 250C.
  • If you don’t need it to be vegan — in a small bowl, whisk egg yolk and water; brush over tops. Otherwise brush with almond milk.
  • Place in the upper half of the oven and turn the temperature down to 180C.
  • Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, before taking it out of the tin, peeling off the parchment and baking for another 10 minutes until it is crisp and cooked through.
  • Allow to cool on a wire rack, serve warm by just tearing apart.
  • Spread with butter and enjoy.

