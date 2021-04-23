Recipe: Fancy a breakfast with a difference this weekend?

Ingredients
150gr almond milk
86gr warm water
1 tbsp. olive oil
1 tsp. apple vinegar
60gr coarse whole meal flour
240gr strong flour
¼ tsp salt
2 tbsp maple syrup
2 red apples — peeled, cored and diced
2 tsp cinnamon
25gr dark brown sugar
25gr light brown sugar
1 tsp corn flour
- In a large jug or bowl, mix the almond milk, water, olive oil and vinegar.
- Put the flours and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer.
- Add the milk mixture and maple syrup and beat on medium speed with a dough hook until smooth dough ball forms, at least 8 to 10 minutes.
- Turn onto a floured surface; knead a little, the dough should be smooth and elastic.
- Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top.
- Cover with cling film and let rise in a warm place until doubled in size, about one hour.
- When you feel the dough is nearly ready, prepare the apples and mix with the sugar, sultanas, spice and corn flour.
- Line the base and ends with a strip of parchment paper and grease well.
- Punch down dough. Turn onto a lightly floured surface; divide and shape into 12 balls.
- Roll each ball into an oval about 3 to 4 inches.
- Put a spoonful of the apple mix in the centre of each oval, and then fold in half without sealing the top.
- Stack the envelopes of dough into the tin with open end showing to the top. This is easier if you tilt the tin against something at an angle.
- Cover with a tea towels; let rise in a warm place until doubled, 30-45 minutes. Preheat oven to 250C.
- If you don’t need it to be vegan — in a small bowl, whisk egg yolk and water; brush over tops. Otherwise brush with almond milk.
- Place in the upper half of the oven and turn the temperature down to 180C.
- Bake for 25 to 30 minutes, before taking it out of the tin, peeling off the parchment and baking for another 10 minutes until it is crisp and cooked through.
- Allow to cool on a wire rack, serve warm by just tearing apart.
- Spread with butter and enjoy.