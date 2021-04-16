Recipe: Vanilla and Buttermilk Cake with Blueberries and Sour Cream Frosting

This simple cake has a moist, coarse crumb and delicious fresh flavour. It’s a super example of how a plain cake can be super good. I have decorated with some fresh blueberries, but raspberries or strawberries would be equally delicious.
210 gr Cream flour
40gr corn flour
1 tsp. baking powder
½ tsp. bread soda
175 gr butter
300gr granulated sugar
1 tsp. vanilla extract
225 ml buttermilk
4 large free-range eggs
250 gr Sour cream
15 to 30 gr Icing sugar (personal decision to taste)
1 tsp. Vanilla extract
- Pre heat the oven to 170 .
- Butter the base and sides of 9-inch spring form tin. Line the base with a disk of parchment paper.
- In the bowl of an electric mixer with the spade attachment beat the butter, vanilla and sugar together until light and fluffy.
- When you think it is beaten enough beat it again.
- Add the eggs one at a time beating well between each addition, and scraping the base of the bowl and spade attachment.
- Sift together the flour, corn flour, baking powder and bread soda.
- Turn mixer to low, add 1/2 of the flour mixture followed by half the buttermilk.
- Repeat to finish all the ingredients.
- Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin and level carefully.
- Scatter with a handful of blueberries or raspberries.
- Pop in the oven and bake for 40 to 50 minutes until cooked through - the fruit will sink to the bottom but that’s ok.
- Once cooked through remove from the oven, allow to cool on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes before freeing from the tin and continuing to allow to cool on the wire rack.
- Once fully cool mix together the sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla.
- Scrape onto the top of fully cooled cake and scatter with fresh fruit. Enjoy.