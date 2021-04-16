Recipe: Vanilla and Buttermilk Cake with Blueberries and Sour Cream Frosting

This simple cake has a moist, coarse crumb and delicious fresh flavour. It’s a super example of how a plain cake can be super good. I have decorated with some fresh blueberries, but raspberries or strawberries would be equally delicious.

Vanilla and Buttermilk Cake with Blueberries and Sour Cream Frosting

Ingredients

210 gr Cream flour

40gr corn flour

1 tsp. baking powder

½ tsp. bread soda

175 gr butter

300gr granulated sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

225 ml buttermilk

4 large free-range eggs

Topping

250 gr Sour cream

15 to 30 gr Icing sugar (personal decision to taste)

1 tsp. Vanilla extract

Method:

Pre heat the oven to 170 .

Butter the base and sides of 9-inch spring form tin. Line the base with a disk of parchment paper.

In the bowl of an electric mixer with the spade attachment beat the butter, vanilla and sugar together until light and fluffy.

When you think it is beaten enough beat it again.

Add the eggs one at a time beating well between each addition, and scraping the base of the bowl and spade attachment.

Sift together the flour, corn flour, baking powder and bread soda.

Turn mixer to low, add 1/2 of the flour mixture followed by half the buttermilk.

Repeat to finish all the ingredients.

Scrape the mixture into the prepared tin and level carefully.

Scatter with a handful of blueberries or raspberries.

Pop in the oven and bake for 40 to 50 minutes until cooked through - the fruit will sink to the bottom but that’s ok.

Once cooked through remove from the oven, allow to cool on a wire rack for 10 to 15 minutes before freeing from the tin and continuing to allow to cool on the wire rack.

Once fully cool mix together the sour cream, icing sugar and vanilla.

Scrape onto the top of fully cooled cake and scatter with fresh fruit. Enjoy.