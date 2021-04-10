Frontline health workers tie the knot

TWO frontline workers who had to cancel their 2020 wedding with five days to go — when the country went into lockdown — have finally had their special day.

Caroline Dullea, from Killeagh, and Brendan Whelan, from Rathmore, Kerry, were married at Saint John The Baptist Church, Killeagh on January 16, 2021, by Fr Tim Hazelwood. Their original wedding date was in March, 2020.

BY THEIR SIDE: The couple were only allowed to have six guests at the church, as well as the wedding reception.

The couple live in Castlemartyr. Caroline works in the Mercy Hospital as an HSSD operative and Brendan is a Diabetic Retinopathy Eye Screener & Grader in Primary Care Centres in Cork, Waterford and Tipperary.

They first met on Tinder in 2016, and were engaged in September, 2018, during a holiday to Kos Island in Greece.

The bride sourced her dress from Brides of Eire of Clonakilty, while her shoes were from Cinderella Closet, Blackpool. Her bracelet was a gift from her mother — Caroline’s father had given it to her 51 years ago while courting.

The suits and shoes for the groom and groomsmen were by Simply Suits, Kinsale Road roundabout.

The groom’s wedding watch was by Castlemartyr House Art Gallery, a wooden piece made from an oak tree that fell in Castlemartyr Woods in the big storm of 2000.

The couple were only allowed to invite six guests for the church and hotel reception. They said church singer Dan Twomey, tenor soloist, made the day so special and memorable with his voice — “it felt like the church was full.”

The couple had their wedding reception in the Carrigaline Court Hotel, Cork.

“Special thanks to Sinead and Jerry and all the staff, who were amazing,” said Caroline.

The wedding cake was by Brian Roche of the Baker Boy Cakes, cars were by East Cork Wedding Cars, flowers were by Kay the Florist of Tallow, Waterford; Videographers were Filmed by Anthony Fleming and edited by John O’Sullivan. Rings were from Aksoy Jewellers, Patrick Street.

Caroline Dullea and Brendan Whelan Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

Recalling the day, Caroline said: “We had a magical day with a beautiful wedding and were surrounded by a few, but had the love and support of hundreds of people in the days and weeks before and after our wedding.”

MARKING THE SPECIAL DAY: The happy couple had their wedding reception in the Carrigaline Court Hotel, where they had a magical day.

Brendan added: “With all our worries and fears due to Covid Level 5 restrictions leading up to our special day, our wedding day turned out to be better than we could have expected and hoped for, from the love and help and support of our families and friends and the professionalism of all our wedding suppliers. Thank you all.”