Heaven on earth for our big day

THE stunning Garinish Island was the perfect backdrop for photographs of this couple on their very special wedding day.

Caroline Murnane, who is originally from Kilnamartyra, near Macroom, wed David Leonard, of Douglas, where the couple now live.

They met at a Halloween party back in 2013. Caroline recalled: “A friend of mine from college was in a houseshare with David and they were having a costume party. David was dressed up as Thor and I liked his blonde wig.”

David Leonard with his brother Conor, who was best man and his friends Alan Barry and Robert McCarthy who were groomsman. Pictures: Bismark Photography

The couple got engaged while on a ski trip to Romania for David’s 30th birthday in December, 2018.

Caroline recalled: “It was a gorgeous day and we stopped for a break on the side of the slope when David pulled out an engagement ring and popped the question.”

The couple were married on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at The Eccles Hotel in Glengarriff, in a civil ceremony.

The bride got her dress in Aibheal in Adare, while her earrings and headpiece were by Rosie & Dott. Makeup was by Siobhan O’Mahony and hair by Dawn Monaher (dawnhairyfairy on Instagram).

David’s Magee suit was from Mick Murphy Menswear.

Due to Covid restrictions they just had their parents and siblings present.

The bridal party included her three sisters, Stephanie, Rachel and Charlotte, who were bridesmaids.

David’s brother Conor was best man and his friends Alan Barry and Robert McCarthy were groomsman.

Recalling a special moment on the day, Caroline said: “We both come from large extended families who organised a lovely video montage of best wishes from all over Ireland, Spain, South Korea and Singapore.”

The wedding reception was also hosted at The Eccles Hotel.

The cake was baked by a friend. It was three tiers, vanilla, chocolate and lemon.

The florist was Wonderous Weddings.

The Wedding party

The couple’s first song was Heaven Is A Place On Earth by Belinda Carlisle, performed by the band J90.

Caroline Murnane with her three sisters, Stephanie, Rachel and Charlotte, who were bridesmaids.

The photographer was Bismark Photography and the videographer was Captured Occasions Video Productions.

As to the most memorable part of the day?

Caroline said: “We got a boat out to Garinish Island for our photos before the ceremony. It was a lot of fun and the weather was gorgeous. The photos turned out so well! “