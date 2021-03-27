Wedding of the Week: Such a magical day

“WE had a magical day from start to finish.” So said newlyweds Claire O’Connell and John O’Connor, who live in the Old Head of Kinsale.

Claire, who is originally from the Old Head, and John, from Greenmount, were married on January 2, 2021, in Holy Trinity Church in Ballinspittle.

This is not the groom’s first time appearing in The Echo, as his wife Claire explained: “John worked as an Echo Boy and was featured on the front page of the first edition of the paper when it changed to tabloid.

BEAUTIFUL VISTA: The couple were engaged in County Clare, in 2019, where they enjoyed their first holiday together.

“He was pictured as the youngest Echo Boy with the oldest. He wore the older man’s cap after negotiating £5 to do so! This was mentioned in the best man’s speech.”

The couple were engaged on December 14, 2019, in the Burren, Co. Clare, where they had visited previously on their first holiday together.

They were wed at the Ballinspittle church earier this year by Fr Michael O’Mahony, followed by the reception in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.

THE WEDDING PARTY: The reception was hosted in Fernhill House Hotel, Clonakilty.

The bride wore an a-line, v back and front, beaded/sequin detail, bought in Brides of Eire, Clonakilty. The blue suits were from Tom Murphy on Patrick Street. The bridesmaids’ and flowergirl dresses were from the Princess Rooms, Cobh, John’s sister-in-law Sarah O’Connor’s business.

Immediate family and a few close friends attended the wedding. Claire’s sister Brenda and husband Stephen, John’s sister Tracey, partner Richard and their daughter Caoimhe joined the ceremony via Zoom from Australia and The Netherlands.

The bridal party was Helen Murray and Carol Byran (Claire’s Friends), Darran O’Connor (John’s brother and best man), Brendan O’Leary (John’s brother-in-law and groomsman), Emily O’Leary (Flowergirl and John’s niece).

Special mentions were given by the couple to Cork Wedding Cars, who provided a 1964 Rolls Royce to allow them travel in style. TheFlowers were by Daisychain, Kinsale, while the wedding cake was by Trace of Cakes, Ballincollig.

They also hired photographer Ted Murphy —who was described as so professional, friendly and “made us feel at ease and relaxed, always on the lookout for a great shot. We really enjoyed the experience.”

The videographer was Michael Heaney, and Claire said: “Another great experience, would hardly have known he was there.”