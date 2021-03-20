Wedding of the Week: An outdoor wedding overlooking the Cork coast

THE Kinsale Hotel and Spa proved the perfect backdrop for the wedding of Bríd Murphy and Donal O’Shaughnessy, who live in Limerick.

They met nine years ago in a bar in Sydney called the Three Wise Monkeys. She said: “We thought it was hilarious that we were both from Limerick and we had to move to Australia to find each other!”

Brid and Donal O’Shaughnessy met while travelling in Australia.

They were engaged on September 1, 2019, on a Sunday stroll in their local walking spot, Curraghchase Forest Park in Kilcornan.

Bríd recalls: “We had the two kids with us, one up in arms and the other running around, when Donal said ‘What would make this more perfect…’ and produced the ring box. Although we had always planned on getting married, he still managed to make it a complete surprise!”

The couple with their children at the wedding venue.

They had a beautiful outdoor ceremony at the Kinsale Hotel and Spa, overlooking Oysterhaven Bay, in October, 2020

The bride’s dress was Maven by Alyssa Kristin Bridal, from Bán Bridal in Limerick. She wore a flower crown made by Daisy Chain Kinsale, Carvela Sandals from Arnotts and jewellery from Silverwood in Limerick. Her make up was by the fabulous Jessica O’Sullivan (Portrait by Jessica), and hair was by Donna Masterson. Donal’s suit and shoes were from Mike O’Connell Menswear, Limerick.

They were joined by immediate family for the day.

Due to Covid, the wedding was a small, intimate affair: “We just had our immediate families, a few aunts and uncles and a handful of friends there. Although we would have loved to have more of our nearest and dearest, it was still perfect.”

Brid with her bridesmaids.

The bride’s sister Mairéad and her cousin Áine were bridesmaids and her niece Eabha was junior bridesmaid.

Donal had four groomsmen, his brothers Michael John and Jason and his two friends Darragh and Blaine.

The couple were engaged at Curraghchase Foreset in Kilcornan.

The couple’s children, Fiadh and Donagh, stole the show as flower girl and page boy.

Recalling the day, Bríd said: “Our outdoor ceremony was the highlight of the day, the setting looking out over the bay was stunning and thankfully the weather was lovely too.”

The outdoor ceremony was the highlight of the day, the couple said.

Celebrant Mark Lovett made it very personal and memorable, incorporating family and friends.

Bríd was full of praise for the hotel: “We were treated like royalty, the staff were so friendly, professional and helpful. Alison the wedding coordinator, was absolutely fantastic, so calm and reassuring.”

The said they were treated like royalty by staff at the hotel.

The band were Tiny Giants and although it was a small wedding, the dance floor was never empty during the night.