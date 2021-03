A COUPLE who met when they were just 15, in 4th year in secondary school, became Mr and Mrs, in a beautiful civic ceremony.

Rachael and Eoghan Hayes, who are building a home in Ladysbridge, were wed on October 2.

The couple had their wedding in the Killarney Oaks Hotel.

Rachael (nee Farmer) is from Ballincollig, while Eoghan is from Ovens. They met in 4th year in Colaiste Choilm, Ballincollig. They had a few years’ break in the relationship after school but reunited.

They were engaged in March, 2019, in DisneyWorld Florida, before the famous firework display in front of the Disney Castle.

They had to reduce guests by around 100 due to Covid, but still had a wonderful day with close family and friends.

They were married in the Killarney Oaks Hotel, in a civil ceremony.

The bride got her dress in Cinderella’s Closet. Bridal earrings and bracelets were from Rosie & Dott. Hair was by CathyAnne Bridal while make-up was by Christine O’Connor. The groom’s suit was from Morley’s Formal Hire Cork.

The bride, Rachael (nee Farmer) is from Ballincollig.

Due to restrictions, they had to reduce guests by around 100. Rachel said: “Looking back now, we feel lucky as we were the last weekend of weddings where we could have 50 guests, it reduced to 25 a few days later and has not gone back up since.”

The bride had her mother Josephine, father Robert, sister Ali, niece Ella, aunts and uncles and some close friends. Unfortunately, due to high risk, her brother Chris, who has special needs, and her grandmother Nina Downey couldn’t attend.

“Unfortunately due to high risk, my brother Chris who has special needs could not attend and my grandmother Nina Downey, which was very difficult and emotional but knowing they were safe gave us some comfort. I spoke with Nina on FaceTime on the day which was lovely, as she got to see me. Plenty of tears were shed but happy tears,” the bride said.

Eoghan had his mother Monica, father Tim, sister Eimear and brothers Alan and Conor. His aunts and uncles were there and also some close friends.

Rachael and Eoghan Hayes said everyone bonded over the wedding weekend. Pictures Trish Fitzpatrick

Maid of honour was the bride’s sister Ali, bridesmaids were Eimear, Sally and Jean, an Flower Girl was niece Ella. Eoghan’s best man was his brother Alan, groomsmen were Conor, Frank and Diarmuid.

The couple were engaged at DisneyWorld Florida.

Rachael’s talented neighbour, Marie McDermott, did the cake. The band was The Ian Hendrick band. Flowers were by Mary McCarthy, ceremony music was by Liam and Maria Theresa Carroll. Videographer was Sinead Donagh from Under The Apple Tree.

The couple’s first dance song was to Lady Gaga, Always Remember Us This Way, from the movie A Star Is Born.

The couple said it was great to spend the day with their loved ones, as they hadn't seen each other for a while, due to the pandemic.

As to the most memorable thing of the day:

“Just how happy everyone was to be around loved ones having not seen each other all year due to the pandemic. As much stress as the lower numbers caused us in the build up, we think we actually preferred it in the end as it was so intimate and everyone just bonded the whole weekend.”