Wedding of the Week: Beautiful memories of our special day

“Literally anything I asked for was met with "absolutely no problem". I cant speak highly enough about the staff.”
Cornelia also gave a special mention to friend Elaine Buckley who gifted them her expertise of decorating the wedding venue. Michael has a huge love for Manchester United and she did a tribute Manchester United table for him. She also did a beautiful memory table for them that had pictures of loved ones and little personal memento.
“It was very personal. People were saying that it represented both me and Michael and it did exactly that.“
Summing up the day, Cornelia said: “Every woman spends most of her life dreaming about her wedding between planning it and organising it. But I can honestly say we would not change one thing about our wedding. "