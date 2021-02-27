Wedding of the Week: Third time lucky for Cork couple

“IT was a different wedding to our original plans, it was still our day.”

So said Michelle Condon, of Ballincollig, who wed Duncan Campbell, from Rush, North County Dublin — after two postponements due to Covid-19 restrictions.

SAYING I DO: Michelle Condon and Duncan Campbell, who live in Ballincollig, were wed in The Honan Chapel. Pictures: Laura and Benny Photography

The couple, who live in Ballincollig, were engaged in June, 2018, in Galway.

They had originally planned to get married on April 30, 2020, but due to Covid-19, their plans changed and they amended the date to October 29. Then level 5 restrictions came in, so they moved the date to October 22 — third time lucky!

GOING TO THE CHAPEL: Duncan, dad Noel Campbell and his brother Bryan Campbell stepped in as best man and groomsman on the day.

They were wed in the Honan Chapel in UCC.

The bride bought her dress in Amore in Youghal, while Duncan’s suits were from Suit Distributors. The bridesmaid dresses were bought in Diamond Bridal. Make-up was by Sarah Cummins.

The couple were allowed to only have 25 people due to the restrictions, so guests included close family members only.

The wedding was overseen by Fr Cormac Bhreathnach who ensured everyone was included in the ceremony.

“Everyone in attendance is still talking about how Fr Cormac made the day.”

The musicians Niall and Orla, ‘The Wedding Duo’, played beautifully.

LIGHTING THE WAY: Michelle Condon and Duncan Campbell with Fr Cormac Bhreathnach at The Honan Chapel, UCC.

The reception was held in Castlemartyr Resort — who “pulled out all the stops” to ensure a flawless day.

The cake was made by a family member, Clodagh O’Farrell.

The couple had a a pianist serenade them during dinner and she finished her set allowing Michelle and Duncan their first dance in front of the crowd.

BY HER SIDE: Bridesmaids were Michelle’s sister Fiona and friend Marian Walsh.

As to the most memorable thing about the day?

“The kindness of everyone involved, all suppliers went out of their way to make our day memorable,” said Michelle.

“The buzz of people’s attitudes to seeing a wedding going ahead.”

A DIFFERENT DAY: The couple said despite the stress of the unknown during 2020, they still managed to have a wonderful wedding day, with a close group of family.

She added her Mom was a rock and made sure the day was exactly as we wanted.

“We embraced the intimacy of the day. We got to spend time with everyone individually and anyone I have spoken to after the wedding seemed to enjoy themselves.”

She praised all the suppliers and venues for being so accommodating during so many changes, due to restrictions.

“After all the stress of the previous few months, the unknown, two date changes, the fact it was a different wedding to our original plans, it was still our day.”