Wedding of the Week: A very emotional day for Cork couple

“THE whole ceremony was very emotional, and the church was full of love.”

So said Catherine Sheehan (nee Corcoran), from Blackrock, who wed Peter Sheehan, from Goleen, on December 18 in the Sacred Heart Church, Western Road.

The couple are together six years and living in Passage West.

Catherine is a post graduate student at MTU (Munster Technological University — formerly known as CIT), where she is also a part-time postgraduate lecture in the Deptartment of Sport, Leisure and Childhood Studies. She also works in St Annes Day Nursery.

Peter works in the construction industry, and is also a qualified Mechanical Engineer.

The couple met in O’Sullivans bar in Crookhaven, where they worked together during the summer of 2014. They were engaged on October 27 at the Blackrock Castle.

Catherine Corcoran and Peter Sheehan were wed recently surrounded by close family and friends. Pictures: Dominic Dunne

Recalling their wedding day, where they were joined by 25 of their closest friends and family, Catherine said: “I remember walking up the aisle and seeing everyone sobbing, it was a very emotional and intimate day.”

Peter built a stunning arch for the church and it was decorated, along with the rest of the church, by Catherine’s friend Elaine, who did an amazing job.

Catherine with her father, as he walked her down the aisle of the Sacred Heart Church.

The bride had two wedding dresses, a ceremony dress and an evening dress.

“My first dress was purchased in Vows, it was a satin Mori Lee ballgown which was perfect for my ‘classy and elegant’ ceremony theme. I always dreamed of an Enzoani evening dress that was embellished, fun, and dramatic — and that’s exactly what I got! I purchased my second dress in Diamond Bridal.”

Jewellery and accessories on the day were purchased in Spain, gifted by her mom.

Hair and make-up were by three amazing women and family friends, next door neighbour Ellen O’Leary and Florina Twohig.

The couple visited UCC for photographs.

The men in the bridal party were perfectly styled by Andrew Rea from Simply Suits.

Singing at the ceremony was by her brother, dad, sister, and bridesmaid Claire — which was very personal and meaningful.

The reception was held at the Carrigaline Court Hotel, which they said was “simply spectacular.”

The couple’s cake was by Trace of Cakes — ‘classy, rustic, and simple.’

Trevor from Midland Dj did the music. They also had a saxaphone player and Nick Bailey, a percussionist from Dublin.

The LED dancefloor, dry ice machine, and lit up LOVE sign were supplied by Ted Dunne.

First dance song was Yellow by Coldplay.

As to what was the most memorable thing about the day was?

Catherine said: "There are so many highlights of the day but my favourite moment had to be when I met Peter at the top of the aisle. Peter kissed me on the forehead and we both sobbed, we were so overcome with emotion.

"Another special memory from the day was when my dad saw me for the first time, we both cried and hugged, these moments in life are so precious.

"Another moment that stood out for me was after we said our vows and were pronounced married, I looked over at my mom and sisters and gave them a warm smile. The four of us are incredibly close and I knew it was an emotional yet proud moment for them to see me get married."

They had their wedding reception in Carrigaline Court Hotel.

She also had some words for those anxious about getting wed during these times.

"I would like to take this opportunity to reassure brides and any couple getting married during the pandemic that with absolute certainty, it will be the best day of your life!

"I know first hand that it can be challenging, frustrating, and stressful planning a wedding in line with Covid-19 restrictions, that being said, if we had our time back there is not a single thing we would change about our day, and I mean that wholeheartedly. When the day arrives, you will forget all the worry and stress and you will enjoy your day immensely."