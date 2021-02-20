Wedding of the Week: A very emotional day for Cork couple

Catherine said: "There are so many highlights of the day but my favourite moment had to be when I met Peter at the top of the aisle. Peter kissed me on the forehead and we both sobbed, we were so overcome with emotion.
"Another special memory from the day was when my dad saw me for the first time, we both cried and hugged, these moments in life are so precious.
"Another moment that stood out for me was after we said our vows and were pronounced married, I looked over at my mom and sisters and gave them a warm smile. The four of us are incredibly close and I knew it was an emotional yet proud moment for them to see me get married."
She also had some words for those anxious about getting wed during these times.
"I know first hand that it can be challenging, frustrating, and stressful planning a wedding in line with Covid-19 restrictions, that being said, if we had our time back there is not a single thing we would change about our day, and I mean that wholeheartedly. When the day arrives, you will forget all the worry and stress and you will enjoy your day immensely."