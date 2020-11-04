Watch: Work out at home with this free exercise video

The Echo/Mardyke UCC Arena weekly exercise column, Keeping Cork Healthy, is back for the lockdown in print every Saturday.
We'll also be sharing some free workout videos you can do at home.
The Echo/Mardyke UCC Arena weekly exercise column, Keeping Cork Healthy, is back for the lockdown in print every Saturday.
We'll also be sharing some free workout videos you can do at home.
You can catch up on all our Keeping Cork Healthy content, including recipes and workouts, on the links below.
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo
6 minutes ago
30 minutes ago
32 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
Sign up to receive our weekly newsletter to be in with a chance to win prizes and see what's coming up in The Echo