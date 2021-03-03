SL Controls to create 50 jobs as expansion continues

SL Controls, the specialist software integration firm, is to create 50 new jobs over the next 18 months. The highly-skilled positions are in the engineering field and will bring the total workforce to 140.

The company is also going to offer all staff – both existing and new – the opportunity, when restrictions allow, to work remotely or in the office - or a hybrid of both.

SL Controls has expanded its employee number steadily and, over the last three years, has increased overall headcount by 40.

The new roles announced today will be in Ireland, but the company will also be hiring in the US where SL Controls continues to expand.

It is also looking to add a new Cork presence to its number of locations and a new Director of Corporate Services has been recruited who will head up development in this region.

A percentage of the new hires will be location independent remote roles and others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from an office.

Some of the roles SL Controls will be looking to fill include: Systems Engineers; Validation Engineers, Project Managers, and Software System Designers.

Established in 2002, SL Controls is an international provider of equipment system integrated solutions to a range of world-leading brands across a number of industries including Medtech, Pharma, Healthcare, and Technology.

An Enterprise Ireland client, SL Controls has offices in Sligo, Dublin, Limerick, Galway, and Florida and has customers – mainly multinationals – in Ireland, across mainland Europe and the US.

SL Controls exceeded its growth predictions last year achieving a 33% increase in turnover in 2020 to €8.8m. The company is forecasting double-digit turnover increases over the coming years.

The company is forecasting in excess of an 80% increase in turnover to €12m over the period 2019 to 2023. Growth has been funded from existing reserves and banking facilities together with continued increases in turnover.

A number of factors are driving growth including the company’s expansion into the US market and growth in key market sectors, in particular in the Lifesciences and Technology sectors.

Keith Moran, SL Controls CEO, and co-founder said: “The business has had an exceptional few years and continues to experience strong growth as a result of an increase in demand for our services and solutions with key partners both nationally and internationally.

“Clients are seeking our input on their systems design requirements; software integration and validation need as well as general consultancy services and ongoing systems support. There is a particular focus on assisting them in developing and later implementing their Industry 4.0 strategies.”