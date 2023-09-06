What you need to know about the HPV Catchup vaccination programme

SINCE last week, the Laura Brennan HPV Catchup vaccination programme is being rolled out in Ireland. This is a once-only opportunity for those who didn’t avail of the HPV vaccine when it was first offered to them in school to get it now.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company. Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally. See intuition.ie
The HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme has expanded across Cork and Kerry
The programme has now been expanded and you can get a HPV vaccine if you’re:
· in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school
· female age 24 or younger
· male age 21 or younger
If you’re an international student living in Ireland, you can get a vaccine if you’re:
· female age 24 or younger
· male age 21 or younger
If you’re a refugee or seeking protection in Ireland, you can get a vaccine if you’re:
· female age 14 to 24
· male age 14 to 21 Y
ou must make an appointment on the online booking portal. The catch-up clinics will be held across Cork and Kerry and new dates are being added regularly.
Confirmed dates with appointment times available include:
- Clinic A, St Finbarr's Hospital Campus, Douglas Road, Cork, T12 XH60 Tuesday, 12th September: 9am-4pm
- St Mary's Primary Care Centre, St Mary's Health Campus, Baker's Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, T23 V09X Wednesday, 20th September: 9:30am-4pm
- Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43 Friday, 8th September: 9am-1pm
- Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre, Gouldshill, Mallow, Co. Cork P51 Y8EC Monday, 18th September: 2pm-4pm
- Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 HT21 Monday, 18th September: 9:20am-4:40pm Monday, 25th September: 9:20am-4:40pm
Community Registered General Nurse for School Vaccinations with the HSE South Lee team, Dallas Brennan, said: “I have been involved in the HPV vaccine campaign since it began in 2010 and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it for all eligible young people, as we strive to eradicate certain cancers. If you missed out at school, please make an appointment now. It’s a single dose and a very safe vaccine. We are more than happy to answer any questions you might have on the day."
For more information and to book an appointment in your area please see www.hpv.ie. Contact HSE Live if you need help booking an appointment on Freephone: 1800 700 700.