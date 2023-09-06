What you need to know about the HPV Catchup vaccination programme

SINCE last week, the Laura Brennan HPV Catchup vaccination programme is being rolled out in Ireland. This is a once-only opportunity for those who didn’t avail of the HPV vaccine when it was first offered to them in school to get it now.

The Catchup programme’s namesake, Laura Brennan died at the age of 26 of cervical cancer. She was a leading HPV vaccine campaigner. Her campaigning efforts led to a surge in the uptake of the vaccine, from 51% in 2017 to 70% in 2019.

HPV, or human papilloma virus, is actually a group of more than 100 viruses, most common in people in their late teens or early twenties. It’s transmitted via sexual activity, and can remain dormant for years before becoming active and leading to cancer or genital warts in both girls and boys if not effectively cleared by the immune system.

High risk HPV infection is found in 99% of cervical cancers, which is the most recognised effect of HPV, but it also causes about half of all vulval cancers, and can also lead to oral, anal or penile cancer.

Because HPV can be passed on, even when an infected person has no signs or symptoms, and can remain dormant for many years, it poses a significant threat to health. Very rarely, a mother can pass HPV to her baby during birth.

It is well evidenced that the more young people vaccinated - both boys and girls - the better control of the spread of the infection there will be. Since 2010, the HPV vaccine has been offered to girls in first year of secondary school. While uptake is gradually improving, there are still those who didn’t get the vaccine at the time, who may have changed their minds since. Boys have only been included in the vaccination schedule since September, 2019.

The vaccine is most effective prior to sexual activity, and at the age of 12-13 years, compared to older teens or adults.

Regardless of whether you’ve had the HPV vaccine or not, you should have your cervical smear test every time it’s due. This is because the HPV vaccine doesn’t give complete protection against cervical cancer. Males cannot be screened for HPV, so the vaccine is the best way to safeguard them from genital warts and various cancers. If you or a family member are considering getting the HPV vaccine as part of the Catchup programme, full information is available on the HSE website. The programme will run until December, 2023.

From August 29, thanks to the Catchup programme you can get the vaccine if you’re:

in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school

female aged 24 or younger

male aged 21 or younger.

Provision under the programme is also made for international students living in Ireland, or refugees seeking protection in Ireland.

The majority of young people will only require one vaccine dose, unless immunocompromised, in which case three may be needed in order to stimulate the required response. This would be decided by the specialist doctor or consultant treating you.

Registration for the vaccine via the Catchup programme can be completed online at hpv.ie. A phone number and address are required, a PPS number is beneficial but not needed.

Attendees over 16 must bring photo ID to the clinic, while younger attendees need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

The HSE advises arriving 15 minutes before your appointment, wearing something that has a loose sleeve to allow access to the upper arm. The vaccine via this programme is free of charge, and is a step closer to eliminating cervical cancer here in Ireland.

Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company. Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally. See intuition.ie

The HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme has expanded across Cork and Kerry

The Laura Brennan HPV Catch-up Vaccination Programme is offering another chance for eligible males and females to receive the free HPV vaccine, if they have not received it before.

The programme has now been expanded and you can get a HPV vaccine if you’re:

· in second to sixth year of secondary school, homeschool or special school

· female age 24 or younger

· male age 21 or younger

If you’re an international student living in Ireland, you can get a vaccine if you’re:

· female age 24 or younger

· male age 21 or younger

If you’re a refugee or seeking protection in Ireland, you can get a vaccine if you’re:

· female age 14 to 24

· male age 14 to 21 Y

ou must make an appointment on the online booking portal. The catch-up clinics will be held across Cork and Kerry and new dates are being added regularly.

Confirmed dates with appointment times available include:

Clinic A, St Finbarr's Hospital Campus, Douglas Road, Cork, T12 XH60 Tuesday, 12th September: 9am-4pm

St Mary's Primary Care Centre, St Mary's Health Campus, Baker's Rd, Gurranabraher, Cork, T23 V09X Wednesday, 20th September: 9:30am-4pm

Dental Building, Hospital Grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43 Friday, 8th September: 9am-1pm

Mallow Primary Healthcare Centre, Gouldshill, Mallow, Co. Cork P51 Y8EC Monday, 18th September: 2pm-4pm

Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, Co. Kerry, V92 HT21 Monday, 18th September: 9:20am-4:40pm Monday, 25th September: 9:20am-4:40pm

Community Registered General Nurse for School Vaccinations with the HSE South Lee team, Dallas Brennan, said: “I have been involved in the HPV vaccine campaign since it began in 2010 and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend it for all eligible young people, as we strive to eradicate certain cancers. If you missed out at school, please make an appointment now. It’s a single dose and a very safe vaccine. We are more than happy to answer any questions you might have on the day."

For more information and to book an appointment in your area please see www.hpv.ie. Contact HSE Live if you need help booking an appointment on Freephone: 1800 700 700.