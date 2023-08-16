Dublin Rose has strong Cork roots

AS excitement builds ahead of the Rose of Tralee festival, Cork has not just one, or two, not even three… but multiple Roses with links to the Rebel County taking part this year.

Not only is Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy, from Ballincollig, flying the flag for us, German Rose Megan Wolf’s mum Mairead O’Shea is originally from Coachford and Megan has fond memories of holidaying in Cork all her life.

As well as that, it’s emerged that the Dublin Rose, actually grew up in County Cork too – Bethany Cushing is from Ballyhea.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Rose, Kelly Leyden’s mum is from Cobh; the Queensland Rose, Imogen Weston-Kelly’s dad’s family live in Cork; South Australian Rose, Charlotte Burton’s mum is from Youghal; while the Melbourne Rose, Katie Casey’s mum is from Garryvoe.

BALLYHEA LINKS

We caught up with Bethany Cushing, the Dublin Rose, who was born in London, but moved to Cork when she was around seven and went to school in Ballyhea NS, and then Colaiste Mhuire in Buttevant. She went on to study radiation therapy in Trinity College Dublin and is now studying for a medical degree at the Royal College of Surgeons and has a huge interest in obstetrics and gynaecology.

Her mum, Michelle, is originally from Charleville and moved to London where she met Bethany’s dad, Michael. Bethany was born in London, then lived in the Falkland Islands for a while. When she was seven, the family moved back to Ballyhea – where her parents still live to this day.

Bethany did her Leaving Cert aged 17 and left Cork after that to study Radiation Therapy in Trinity.

“I have been in Dublin since – I’ve been in Dublin longer than I lived in Cork this year,” she said.

But her Cork connections still run strong.

She said the Rose Tour, which kicked off on Friday, has been amazing to-date. Asked what the highlight so far has been, she said: “Wherever we go, meeting all these people, to see how much meeting us means so much to them, means so much to us.

It is incredible when you meet people and they say ‘We can’t wait to meet ye’, it is emotional, in a good way. You forget what it does to people. That has been really eye- opening to us.

She is looking forward to arriving in Tralee this Friday.

“We get to see our friends and family. Everyone is the same, we can’t imagine what it will be like, it will be emotional and overwhelming in the best possible sense.

“Since this whole thing happened, I can’t believe how many people have reached out – sent cards and flowers, not even to just me, but my parents.”

Bethany said she is lucky to have strong roots in both places – Cork and Dublin – and added: “Support in Cork has been as amazing as the support in Dublin.”

Her parents will travel to Tralee for the festival. There will also be a good chunk of her family from Ballyhea there, aunts and uncles, along with school friends from Buttevant, fellow students from the Royal College of Surgeons, and friends from the Dublin Rose selection too – they have remained close friends.

“It is lovely they are going to support me,” said Bethany.

Asked why she wanted to take part in the Rose of Tralee, Bethany said it’s a dream most young girls have – and a little nudge from her mum encouraged her to finally go for it.

She recalls starting to watch the Rose of Tralee every summer as a young child. “It is something I always wanted to do. Nothing stopped me from going, but I suppose I didn’t have the confidence.

"Early this year, my mum said, would you not go for it... I thought why not, I went to the information night, once I knew what it entailed, I said why not. So I applied and went for it.

“We did a lot of events, me and the girls got to know each other, we have become good friends since - they have been a great support to me since I was selected.

Every girl in Ireland wants to do it to an extent – so to be here now is mad.

Bethany is keeping her dress on the night a secret, except to say it was by Dublin-based designer Sinead McCaffrey. She won’t be performing on stage at the Dome, but rather having a chat with the hosts.

Looking to the future, Bethany will continue her studies at the Royal College of Surgeons come September. While she previously studied radiation therapy and worked at the Mater, she returned to education in 2020 - studying medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons.

“I am really interested in obstetrics and gynaecology. I did my under grad in cervical cancer – how treatment has changed.

“Since I went back to medicine, it is a lot broader, but I still have that interest in that kind of thing.

“I just want to be the kind of doctor people can come to – feel they are being listened to. People have had bad experiences in the past.”

As we finish our interview, Bethany gives a big shout out to everyone in Ballyhea who have been so supportive - a big banner went up in the village that day, she said.

Her Dublin roots may be strong... but a huge Cork contingent will be shouting for her next week when she takes to the stage in the Dome.

Kate Shaughnessy, staff member and Cork Rose 2023 with Nora Carroll, Ballincollig and daughter Helen Keeffe at the Summer Party celebrations on the 25th anniversary of Norwood Grange Nursing Home in Ballinora, Waterfall. Picture:Larry Cummins

CORK ROSE HOPES

We also spoke to Cork Rose Kate Shaughnessy, before she headed off on the Rose Tour.

Kate, is an Activity Coordinator, at Norwood Grange retirement home. Her parents are from Tralee – they actually met at the Rose of Tralee. Kate remembers collecting autographs from the Roses when she was a young girl – and had always dreamed of taking part herself.

Speaking ahead of the tour, which kicked off last Friday, Kate said the past few weeks have been unbelievably busy.

As part of her Rose duties, she had enjoyed days out at Charleville Summer Show, Cork Summer Show, at a couple of nursing homes, at Galway and Killarney Races, as well as Barretstown.

When asked about the highlights so far, Kate said one event didn’t stand out – but rather people’s response was what had blown her away.

I think the support, not one moment stands out, all the support that has come my way.

“Last weekend, banners went up around Ballincollig where I am from and up here in the nursing home they had a party (to mark their 25th anniversary, but also to give Kate a great send off).

“Those are the moments, people are so supportive, so encouraging.”

She also got a great send off at The Killumney Inn.

“The effort people went to, unbelieve – everyone is behind me, they are so proud. It has been very emotional, people have said some lovely words to me.”

When the tour began last Friday, Kate was relieved that she managed to get all of her dresses packed in time!

“I have 24 dresses – all those pairs of heels, hats, it’s crazy, but it all fits in the suitcase – we are doing well!”

She had met a couple of the Irish Roses at the race days and at Barretstown – she said they were all so lovely and they get on great together already.

Julia Nason, a ballroom dancer from The Lough, Cork relaxes in the shade with Kate Shaughnessy, staff member at Norwood Grange Nursing Home and Cork Rose 2023 at the Summer Party celebrations on the 25th anniversary of Norwood Grange Nursing Home in Ballinora, Waterfall. Picture: Larry Cummins

Is there anything in particular she is looking forward to on the tour?

“ I am looking forward to all of it, but going to Tralee will be the highlight. My parents are from Tralee. So I am looking forward to getting to Tralee.”

She is savouring every moment.

“Someone said to me recently, this day two weeks it is all over. You feel it is never going to end, as it is all so fabulous. But the Rose of Tralee will be over then... I will still be the Cork Rose though and continue my duties there.”

As to the big night when she takes to the stage in the Dome – she won’t be performing, but rather having the chat with hosts.

She will be wearing a dress designed by Liza from Phoenix V: “I am not saying anything else other than that for now. I love it!”

She added: “Being a Rose has always been a dream for me.”

Cheering her on will be her parents, Niamh and John, her younger sibblings, Ellen, Niall and Darragh, and Kate’s boyfriend Michael, along with friends.

Kate said residents at Norwwod Grange would also be tuning in to watch.

“It has brought great excitement and joy,” she added.

The nursing home, run by Orla and Harry O’Sullivan, marked its 25th anniversary this month. It had previously been run by Orla’s parents, Charlie and Eilish Farrell.

Kate wanted to thank everyone who helped her prepare for the tour - including all the boutiques who kitted her out: Silk Peaches in Ballincollig, CiCi in Clonakilty, Bella Donna, Clonakilty, Love Cherish, Charleville, and Canella Lane.