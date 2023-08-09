German Rose has strong Cork links

THIS year’s German Rose is looking forward to strengthening her Cork connections when she travels here for the world-famous festival.

Megan Wolf’s mum Mairead (O’Shea) is originally from Coachford, and Megan has fond memories of holidaying there all her life.

“Mum emigrated to Germany in 1992 after meeting my father on Crete. We try to spend a few weeks every year with my Irish family. I have really positive and vivid memories of lively family gatherings, prancing around farm animals and being in nature,” she said.

Born in Heidelberg, Megan moved to Tubingen in 2020 for her graduate programme.

“I am about to complete my political science graduate programme, focusing on Europe. It’s called Democracy and Governance in Europe. Shortly, I’ll be moving back to Mannheim where I did my undergraduate programme and will be working close to Frankfurt.

“Mannheim is the best of all worlds for me, as it’s halfway between work and my family. Also, my partner Theo lives there, which certainly also was a reason to return!”

Megan has always been a fan of the Rose of Tralee festival, and she saw a ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ chance to enter herself this year.

“My first memory of the Rose of Tralee is seeing it on the TV in my Irish grandparents’ house when I was around five or six. It s something my family has loosely been following basically since I can remember.

“Then, last year, while in Ireland a magazine with an article on all the Roses fell into my hands.

“While trying to explain it to my brother’s girlfriend and my partner, I did some more research into it and realised I would have time to apply in 2023 and I knew I would enjoy the experience. I saw a perfect opportunity to have fun!

I see the efforts the festival is making to become more inclusive, and I have realised it’s not a competition but rather a community-building event.

“Lastly, due to Covid and life getting in the way too often, I hope to connect Ireland and Germany more in my life. I feel like this is a unique way to do this and bring both sides along for the craic!”

The accomplished young woman admits to initially being nervous during the selection process: “I had handed in my final thesis just the day before and hadn’t properly recovered from that big event. But as soon as I had met everyone, the nervousness faded away as the organisation team, the judges and the other women applying were so nice, friendly, and supportive! Overall, I was there to have fun, and I did.”

When her name was called out, Megan said she was ‘in shock.’

“I only realised what had happened when I saw my family and friends cheering!”

Megan, who turned 27 on August 1, enjoys sports and pole dancing in her free time.

“While I was an active football player as a teen, last year I took up that hobby again after a nine-year hiatus. Additionally, I started doing pole dance during my Erasmus exchange in Glasgow in early 2022. It’s a fantastic activity, which should be less stigmatised.

“For the last few weeks, I’ve celebrated summer by playing beach volleyball. I am drawn to activities that need all your attention and tend to foster a supportive community.”

That’s reflective of her general attitude to life. She lives in a housing project with nine other students (and a cat) that is self-administered.

I am a member of a housing association which owns the house and promotes solidarity-based living as an alternative to profit-oriented housing.

"So, managing the house, the people in it and the tasks that come with living in a big community takes time. For example, I am responsible for the gardening. This year we already harvested some fruit and vegetables.”

After her graduation, Megan plans to continue her work at a policy-related service company, engaging citizens and stakeholders at the municipal and state level.

“It is interesting work because it‘s diverse. Oftentimes I am humbled by what I learn from listening to other people’s experiences,” she said.

But right now it’s all about getting ready for the Rose Tour on-stage interview.

“My mother and father, my youngest brother, my German granny, some of my Irish uncles and my auntie, and three Irish cousins are also planning on joining.

“Also, Theo is coming along and I hope to see two childhood friends from Ireland. Loads of pals already are asking for the streaming link so they can watch the show.”

Megan is also looking forward to further exploring Cork while she’s here.

I’d love to be closer to family in Cork, and I miss the scenery and the food. There are many things I still want to see in Cork. But if anyone asks me what to do in Cork city, my first answer always is the Shandon Bells.

“Moreover, there is nothing better than the beaches in summer, and the food all year round!”

And Megan is hoping she still has the ‘gift of the gab’, even though her last visit to the Blarney Stone was a while back!

The National Rose Tour starts on August 11 and will see the 32 Roses visiting Wexford, Kildare, Longford, Offaly, Meath and Limerick, before arriving into Tralee on August 18 for the beginning of the Festival itself.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival takes place from August 18 to 22, with the TV selection nights airing live from the Kerry Sports Academy at the MTU from 8pm on Monday and Tuesday, August 21 and 22.