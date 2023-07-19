Cork mum of soccer ace Megan Connolly: 'When she walks onto the pitch... I’ll shed a tear'

MEGAN Connolly was never destined to be a ballet dancer or a famous piano player. Instead, she was destined for the big time on the world stage - on the soccer field.

The 26-year-old professional soccer player from Turner’s Cross won a place on the final 23-player squad for the FIFA Women’s World Cup, in Australia.

Ireland will make their debut at the event tomorrow, July 20, with kick-off set for 11am at a sold-out Stadium Australia, with more than 80,000 people expected to be in attendance for that fixture against the hosts.

The Connolly family will be there, supporting their super-star.

Reflecting on when the road to soccer stardom began, Megan’s mum Freda said: “I thought I’d sign her up for ballet and music lessons like her older sister, Nicole. That’s what I was into when I was younger.”

But Megan displayed another talent at a young age.

“We could tell that she was going to play sport,” says Freda.

“At the age of six, she was kicking ball with her older brother, Luke. They would play one-on-one outside in the yard for hours. Megan wouldn’t come back inside until she won! Luke and Megan enjoyed the banter!”

Luke was Megan’s hero. She followed Luke everywhere,” says Freda.

She went to College Corinthians with Luke at the age of six and seven. She was better than some of the boys! She was well up with them!

“The two have a great bond. Luke, Nicole and Megan get on really well.”

Women’s Soccer

“It came to the point where Megan couldn’t play with the boys anymore,” says Freda.

“Her dad, Michael, was involved in Corinthians, he was the coach, and he put a girls’ team together. He put up flyers and put on trials. Almost 100 girls turned up. It gave Megan the ability to keep playing when there weren’t that many local opportunities, and to play with a team and a club that she really loved.

“Megan was always a handy player and always in demand to make the team.”

Dad was a handy player and always in demand too.

“He can take all the credit,” says Freda.

“Michael’s sporting passions were football and water polo.

When he saw Freda playing soccer with Luke outside, he noticed the touches she had on the ball, and how much she loved soccer. Michael saw it from the beginning.

With Megan playing soccer and Luke playing GAA, Freda must have put a lot of washing through her hands?

“There was always loads of laundry!” says Freda.

“Her dad did all the driving around the country to matches and soccer trials at weekends while I looked after the jerseys and the kit. I made sure they ate properly and got the carbs in.”

Megan Connolly. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Freda and Michael got the show on the road.

“We were always very busy, heading to training and to matches.”

Freda had another role.

“I provided the shoulder to cry on!” she says.

Talented

Megan, a natural athlete, began to get noticed. She had all the technical skill, the quick reflexes, the sharp tackles, and oodles of stamina.

“At the soccer trials, she was an emerging talent,” says Freda.

“She played tournaments against Dublin and Limerick, and she made the Irish team in 2014. She played under 17 and under 19, making the under 19 European Championships in 2018.”

Megan spread her soccer talent far and wide.

“After her Leaving Cert, she won a four-year scholarship to Florida State University, studying Social Science and Biology. I cried for six months after she left home!”

Megan acquired some other skills during her time in the USA playing National League.

“Before Megan left for the USA, butter wouldn’t melt in her mouth,” says Freda.

She was a shy girl travelling to the States. She came back full of confidence, and she could talk for Ireland.

And she could play for Ireland.

“That’s for sure!” says Freda.

“Megan absolutely loves what she does. She is a team player, not a solo player. That was always the way with her.”

Visits home

When Megan, a Brighton and Hove midfielder, isn’t playing soccer, she enjoys some down time at the family home at Railway Place.

“She enjoys being at home and having a quiet time,” says Freda.

Away from the madding crowd?

“Yes! She spends a lot of time with her dog, Max, whom she adores. He’s 13 years old and she loves him. If she is training, The District gym at Silver Springs look after her, which is great.”

Megan has many reminders of her success at home.

“Her bedroom is like a shrine!” says Freda. “Her trophies and medals are all there since day one. There are too many of them!”

Megan Connolly and Denise O'Sullivan, both from Cork. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile.

Oz bound

Michael, Freda, Nicole and Luke are Megan’s biggest fans, supporting her and encouraging her all the way to the top.

Speaking last week, ahead of their trip to Oz, Freda says: “We’re off to Perth then and onto Brisbane.

“If Ireland get out of their group, we’re onto the next stage.”

Freda must be very excited at the prospect of her daughter representing Ireland on the world soccer stage?

“I’m really excited,” she says.

I can’t relax. I’m nervous and will be until I get to the other side.

It’ll be an emotional time for the mother of three.

“When she walks out onto the pitch for the first game, I’ll be in bits!” says Freda.

“I know that I’ll shed a tear or two. I know how much she really wants this, so it will be very emotional.

“When they play the Irish National Anthem, it will go straight to the heart.”

Megan often thinks about her grandad, Con.

“She and Con were very close,” says Freda. “He passed away three years ago. She was his favourite and he’ll be with her in spirit.”

Con was Megan’s wing man.

“He was a great back-up,” says Freda. “He’d often pick her up to bring her to training or to matches. The two had a great bond.”

When Megan was born, little did Freda think that her daughter would lead her across the world seeking honour and glory for her country.

“I never did!” says Freda.

Michael, with his sporting instinct, must have had some inkling though?

“He told me to forget signing her up for ballet or music lessons. He knew she had what it takes to be a good soccer player from the very beginning,” says Freda.

Her dad got it straight away - and her brother got it straight away. She always had great family support.

Freda booked time off work as soon as Australia was on the cards.

“I’m the accounts manager for Clarins at Boots, Half Moon Street,” says Freda. “I’m the only one in a red dress!”

No doubt the red and white Cork flag will be flown down under when the Girls in Green do us proud.

“The World Cup is the jewel in the crown. From the age of six, this was the one for Megan.

“Everyone at home is rooting for the girls. And we are there for each other. That’s what matters.”