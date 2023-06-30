Cork Employee of the Year: I'm committed to creating a nurturing environment

MARILYN Reidy’s ultimate ambition is to secure a Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) position. But far from being on a solo run, with her strong passion and talent for mentoring, she’ll be bringing her team along with her.

Marilyn is the Marketing Programme Manager at Cork company Starcircle, the talent sourcing engine that solves the hiring challenges of growing companies with data-driven tech solutions, guided by human expertise.

And she won this year’s Employee Shining Star at the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards.

Judges rightly commented on how she has worked hard as a mentor and has embedded this culture in her team.

Mentoring and fostering the professional growth of her team members is something she’s passionate about.

“I take immense pride in seeing team members whom I’ve mentored flourish in their roles, like witnessing the evolution of a team member into a confident and capable marketing executive.

This has been a rewarding journey, not just for me, but for the entire team, instilling a sense of collective success and fostering a collaborative work environment.

The transformative power of mentorship – giving and receiving – has been a constant throughout her decade-long digital marketing career, shaping her experiences not only at Starcircle but also when she worked in Clickdimensions and while studying for her degree History and English, followed by a Masters and doing a PhD in Digital Media and Humanities in UCC.

“All those experiences have further reinforced my commitment to creating a nurturing environment that champions individual growth and collective success. Regardless of where I’ve worked, the common thread has always been my belief in empowering others to excel in their professional endeavours,” said Marilyn.

Along with an appetite to help others, she has an appetite for constant learning and upskilling to ensure she’s equipped to lead and contribute effectively in any role.

Originally from West Limerick, she tracks her zest and creativity back to her parents, who she describes as her “unwavering champions”.

“They believed in me wholeheartedly and played a pivotal role in shaping my career path. Their guidance and the values they instilled in me – hard work, dedication, continuous learning, and the importance of perseverance – have empowered me to push boundaries and strive for success,” she said.

From a young age, they supported her love for art and photography.

“I have vivid memories of painting as a little girl, exploring my artistic side. The excitement peaked when my father bought me my first digital SLR camera, opening my eyes to the world of photography.

From the age of three, he encouraged me to experiment with cameras and computers, sparking my curiosity and fuelling my lifelong fascination with creativity and technology.

“These early experiences have deeply influenced my marketing journey, igniting a passion for visual storytelling and a constant drive for learning and innovation.”

She also singles out her partner as being one of her biggest champions, providing support and encouragement.

“His belief in me has been a constant source of motivation and strength.”

Marilyn joined the Cork branch of Network Ireland last June, and has found it a vital source of inspiration, support, and practical resources.

“Being part of this community has not only opened doors to valuable connections and resources, but has also fostered a strong sense of community.

“Through interactions with fellow professionals, I have built genuine friendships that go beyond business relationships. These connections have been a source of continuous support, inspiration, and collaboration throughout my journey.

“My involvement has not only provided me with opportunities to network and enhance my skills, but also to showcase the business to a wider audience.

“Also, it has given me access to a supportive community of like-minded professionals.”

And, in her typical proactive, ‘give back’ approach she’s one of the group’s Social Media Officers.

It’s a true joy to merge my passion for marketing with the opportunity to make a positive impact and empower women in their professional journey.

Winning Employee Shining Star was amazing!

“When I found out that I’d won, I was completely taken aback! It was a moment of pure disbelief and overwhelming joy. I’m still pinching myself to make sure it’s real. This recognition means the world to me and has given me an incredible boost of confidence in my abilities,” she said.

Looking ahead, Marilyn also has ambitions to establish her own business and venture into consultancy, where she can combine her digital expertise and technology with a passion for creating impactful campaigns and meaningful connections.

“In a nutshell, right now I’m excited to continue learning, exploring new avenues, and making a positive impact in the ever-changing field of marketing,” she said.

