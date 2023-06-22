Honoured as Cork’s ‘Emerging New Businesswoman’

WHEN Carol Deasy returned to Cork after a decade spent working abroad, she quickly realised there weren’t too many employers for physiotherapists with her unique skill set, which left her with the daunting prospect of setting up her own business.

She took on the challenge and launched Occupational Health Solutions in 2021, and now, with a team of four, she hasn’t regretted the move for a moment.

Joining Network Cork in late 2022 was another good move by the physiotherapist, where not only did she meet new people, she made new friends.

On top of that, she’s now got a huge endorsement from the group, as well as motivation, having won Emerging New Businesswoman at the group’s recent annual awards.

It’s fair to say it’s been a busy time for the West Cork woman since she came back to Ireland just before the first pandemic lockdown, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.

Carol graduated from the University of Bradford in England, and afterwards accepted a rotational physiotherapist position working within the NHS at Airedale Foundation Trust.

While there, I gained a broad knowledge of all specialities, from A&E to neurology, from amputees to orthopaedics and everything in between. This would later become invaluable when I entered the world of occupational health.

“Following my junior position, I took on a complex senior role within Bradford Teaching Hospital, leading a team who worked across all specialities to provide a seamless service for patients,” she said.

Next she moved to New Zealand where she practiced as a senior physiotherapist in Auckland across 10 private practice clinics, and got her start in occupational health and ergonomics, which is what led her to setting up Occupational Health Solutions in 2021.

Among the vast services Cartol offers are remote assessments of work stations and posture; return to work plans, worker health and wellbeing; and work related injury and prevention.

Interestingly she’s providing ergonomic solutions globally, and mostly remotely, all from Union Hall in West Cork, She mostly works remotely but does go to the office once a month though to meet the rest of the team.

“As well as working with multinationals, I work with some smaller companies for occupational health assessments or injury prevention programs. Many Irish businesses don’t know the full scope of what an occupational health physiotherapist can do, and the different assessments they can do to help empower the employer to confidentially facilitate someone back to work, and encourage the employee to have the confidence to return to work safely.

“The ergonomics side of the business has been huge, particularly as people were working from home during the pandemic and continued to be remote or hybrid after. It has been wonderful to see so many people become interested in it and focus on working comfortably. In fact, I am currently working with the SFA (Small Firms Association) and the ISCP to produce some guidance for their members around ergonomics, particularly in light of the new Work Life Balance and Miscellaneous Bill,” she said.

It was this continuous drive to make a difference to people’s lives that captured the attention of judges in this year’s Network Cork awards.

Carol’s skillset isn’t that common in Ireland and instead of settling into a more common speciality, she chose to continue doing what she loves, to create a path not only for herself but for others.

To win was a shock, but an amazing one.

I was honoured to be a finalist, given the amazing women in business we have in Cork, that in itself was an achievement. But to win, I can say I was a bit shaky walking up to the stage (and after) and having seen the photos, I can say that is exactly how I looked, like a deer in headlights! I was very proud to win such a prestigious award and thrilled to share the night with my biggest fan, my mom.

“My parents, Liam and Celia, both grew up in Union Hall and have been my biggest supporters. They have experienced the ups and downs and celebrated every milestone with me. I am also fortunate to have a patient, encouraging and staunch ally in my partner Tyler.”

Carol competed in kickboxing and Tae Kwon Do at world level for Ireland as a teenager while at school in St Angela’s in the city. She no longer practices the sport but encourages others to try it.

“The tenets of Tae Kwon Do were drilled into me and they are values which I carry to this day; self-control, perseverance, courtesy, integrity and indomitable spirit. Nowadays, I enjoy swimming, I actually completed a 2km sea swim for the RNLI in Union Hall last year. In summer, I do some sailing with my dad and in the winter time I enjoy snowboarding.”

Carol is a strong advocate for Network Cork: “They foster an environment where women can not only share their successes but also their experiences and challenges and get practical help and support. It isn’t just for business owners, it is for people who want to connect and improve and celebrate each other.”

Having had some time to reflect on the night and the process, she said it has spurred her on to keep pushing and stay motivated.

“I have a new lease of energy and am excited for what the future holds,” she added.

Top three things Carol sees with remote workers during their ergonomic assessments:

1. Working exclusively on a laptop – this encourages rolled shoulders, head and neck forward and down and curved spines. All these knock on effects can cause neck, shoulder, head, and back discomfort which can affect our working and personal lives.

2. Using the incorrect types of chairs for work – many people bought gaming chairs, or work from kitchen chairs at home which are fine for short periods but not ideal for working. When working, you want to be as comfortable as possible and only an adjustable chair can be customised to give people the comfort they need.

3. Not moving enough – Daily, when I ask people how often they move at work, they respond with “at lunch time” or “after a few hours”.

We recommend people who work with computers in a desk-based role, move every hour.

We should always be switching between sitting, standing and moving. It is important for our mental and physical health, our bodies are not designed to be in one static posture for hours on end.

Carol’s tips for remote workers:

1. Move at work – it could be having a break every hour in the work place, using an egg timer to get a dance party in with the kids between calls or just using water glasses instead of water bottles to make sure we get up and move more often. Use the stairs instead of the elevator.

2. Have an active commute, even if you are remote working. That time we used to have or still do to commute to work is a vital tool for us.

Park further from the office. Get off the bus a stop or two earlier and walk the rest.

Cycle to work – use the bike to work scheme. There are so many options for us to get the extra movement in and help our own health during the day.

3. Have an ergonomics assessment before you buy any equipment. This is for remote workers or employers designing hubs or offices. Ergonomic consultation can lessen the costs in the long term and improve inclusivity in workplaces.

At home, it can ensure value for money, it is always better to buy right first than keep replacing poorly designed equipment.