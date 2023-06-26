Lifestyle coach wins Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the Year Award

LIFESTYLE Coach Aisling Vaughan has won the Network Ireland West Cork Businesswoman of the year award.

Network Ireland West Cork recently held the awards in the stunning Liss Ard Estate to celebrate the outstanding women in business in the region.

The event was a resounding success, thanks to the remarkable finalists, inspiring speakers, and generous sponsors.

The business awards finalists were applauded for their incredible achievements and contributions to their respective fields.

The finalists included: Michelle Fox of Michelle Fox Interiors, Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie, and Noreen Coomey, Coach & Psychotherapist.

A spokeswoman said: "Their immense talent, dedication, and innovation have set them apart as exemplary businesswomen in West Cork."

Aisling Vaughan of Ayrie was announced as the winner in the Emerging Business category.

A spokeswoman said: "Her exceptional achievements and entrepreneurial spirit have made her a true inspiration for aspiring businesswomen. Congratulations to Aisling for this well-deserved recognition! Aisling will represent West Cork at the Network Ireland Businesswoman of the year awards, which will be held in Kildare, later this year."

Businesswoman of the year awards finalists, Aisling Vaughan, Michelle Fox with branch president Anne Marie Kingston, National President Emma Murphy Early and branch finalists Noreen Coomey.

Noreen Coomey, a solo businesswoman, received the highly commended award for her outstanding contributions. This accolade is a testament to her unwavering commitment and serves as well-deserved recognition of her remarkable work.

The event featured distinguished speakers who left a lasting impact on the audience. Emma Murphy Early, the National President, delivered a warm and inspiring welcome speech, highlighting the importance of supporting women in business and celebrating their achievements.

Network Ireland West Cork was honoured to have Jacqueline O'Donovan, CEO of O'Donovan Waste Disposal, as the esteemed guest speaker. Jacqueline's entrepreneurial journey, industry expertise, and commitment to operational excellence and sustainability have earned her numerous accolades and recognition, including an OBE in the King’s birthday honours. Her presence and insights greatly enriched the event, leaving attendees inspired and motivated.

Aisling Vaughan winner of the Network Ireland West Cork Emerging Business Award with branch president Anne Marie Kingston, Network Ireland National President Emma Murphy Early and Jacqueline O'Donovan OBE and CEO of O'Donovan Waste Disposal UK.

Organisers said the success of this event would not have been possible without the generous support of sponsors, AIB and O'Donnell Furniture.

Network Ireland West Cork is a branch of Network Ireland, a progressive, dynamic organisation supporting the professional and personal development of women in business. It aims to foster a supportive network where women can collaborate, share knowledge and experiences, and promote their businesses.