Fri, 26 May, 2023 - 08:12

Businesswoman of the Year Awards announced by Network Ireland Cork

The Network Ireland Cork award winners have been announced
Susana Marambio, Beacon Business Commercial Services and President of Network Cork Ingrid Seim with the winners of the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards: Solo Business Category-Virginia Foley, Up She Rises, Creative Professional-Karia Goodman, Made to Measure Films Ltd, President's Choice Paula Cogan, Cognate Health, Established Business-Adrianna Hegarty, Hegarty Properties, Emerging New Businesswoman-Carol Deasy, Occupational Health Solutions, Employee Shinning Star-Marilyn Reidy, Starcircle, Stem Professional-Maura Deane, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson, Employee Rising Star Ambit Fauzdar, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson and Networker of the Year-Helen Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the winners of their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which took place last night, Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.

Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational change makers.

A total of 38 women from across Cork were shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories.

A special Presidents Award was given to Paul Cogan, of Cognate Health.

The winners were:

Emerging New Businesswoman-Carol Deasy, Occupational Health Solutions with her Network Ireland Cork Business Woman of the Year award. Picture: Darragh Kane
Emerging New Businesswoman 

Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions

Winner of the Established Businesswoman category Adrianna Hegarty, Hegarty Products at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
Established Businesswoman 

Adrianna Hegarty Hegarty Properties 

Winner of the Solo Businesswoman category Virginia Foley, Up She Rises at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
Solo Businesswoman 

Virginia Foley, Up She Rises 

Winner of the STEM Professional Category Susan Dunlea, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
STEM Professional 

Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson

Winner of the Creative Professional category Karla Goodman, Made to Measure Films at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
Creative Professional 

Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd 

Winner of the Employee Rising Star category Ambit Fauzdar, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
Employee Rising Star 

Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson 

Winner of the Employee Shinning Star category Marilyn Reidy, Starcircle at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
Employee Shining Star 

Marilyn Reidy Starcircle

Winner of the Networker of the Year Helen Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
 Networker of the Year 

Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel 

The winners in each category were determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at RDJ, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.

President of Network Cork Ingrid Seim with the 2023 Network Cork Committee at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.
The winners now go forward to the national finals later this year.

* See WoW! over the coming weeks for big interviews with the winners.

