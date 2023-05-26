Businesswoman of the Year Awards announced by Network Ireland Cork

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the winners of their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which took place last night, Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.

Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational change makers.

A total of 38 women from across Cork were shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories.

A special Presidents Award was given to Paul Cogan, of Cognate Health.

The winners were:

Emerging New Businesswoman-Carol Deasy, Occupational Health Solutions with her Network Ireland Cork Business Woman of the Year award. Picture: Darragh Kane

Emerging New Businesswoman

Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions

Winner of the Established Businesswoman category Adrianna Hegarty, Hegarty Products at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Established Businesswoman

Adrianna Hegarty Hegarty Properties

Winner of the Solo Businesswoman category Virginia Foley, Up She Rises at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Solo Businesswoman

Virginia Foley, Up She Rises

Winner of the STEM Professional Category Susan Dunlea, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

STEM Professional

Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson

Winner of the Creative Professional category Karla Goodman, Made to Measure Films at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Creative Professional

Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd

Winner of the Employee Rising Star category Ambit Fauzdar, DePuty Synthes Johnson and Johnson at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Employee Rising Star

Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson

Winner of the Employee Shinning Star category Marilyn Reidy, Starcircle at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Employee Shining Star

Marilyn Reidy Starcircle

Winner of the Networker of the Year Helen Wycherley, Celtic Ross Hotel at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

Networker of the Year

Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel

The winners in each category were determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at RDJ, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.

President of Network Cork Ingrid Seim with the 2023 Network Cork Committee at the Annual Network Cork Business Woman of The Year Award in the Maryborough House Hotel.

The winners now go forward to the national finals later this year.

* See WoW! over the coming weeks for big interviews with the winners.