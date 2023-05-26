Businesswoman of the Year Awards announced by Network Ireland Cork

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the winners of their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which took place last night, Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.
Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational change makers.
A total of 38 women from across Cork were shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories.
A special Presidents Award was given to Paul Cogan, of Cognate Health.
The winners were:
Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions
Adrianna Hegarty Hegarty Properties
Virginia Foley, Up She Rises
Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson
Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd
Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson
Marilyn Reidy Starcircle
Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel
The winners in each category were determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at RDJ, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.
The winners now go forward to the national finals later this year.
* See WoW! over the coming weeks for big interviews with the winners.