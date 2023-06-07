Meet the woman behind Cork's Izz Cafe

Izz Café has been serving their comforting and delicious food in Cork for five years, but in many ways, it feels like they have been here forever, such is the way the café, the food, and Eman and Izz have woven themselves into the fabric of the city.
“We are really lucky with the people of Cork; they are always so supportive and so kind,” says Eman.
In April, Eman and her family observed the Islamic holy month of Ramadan. For forty days, Muslims fast between the hours of sunrise and sunset, then break their fast with a meal called Iftar. The end of Ramadan is celebrated with the feast of Eid, a lavish affair with lots of different dishes shared with family and friends.
The month of Ramadan changes each year as the Islamic calendar differs to the Georgian calendar. For Muslim’s living in Ireland, the most challenging time of year to observe Ramadan is the height of summer, when sunset can be as late at 10pm and sunrise as early as 5am.
“Our first year of the café, Ramadan was hard because the sunset was around 10pm and it was eighteen hours of fasting. This year it was around 8:30pm, so that was OK. We do our Iftar in the café afterwards everyday with our staff after we close.
“We prepare our food one hour before, then when we close, we put a big table in the middle of the restaurant with all the food laid out, and we dine together. Our staff try to fast with us sometimes, I told them no need to do this but thank you so much, but they wanted to try.
Eman and Izz say they always have plans for their business, but challenges such as the pandemic, energy price crisis, and spiralling commercial rents in the city, has delayed their expansion plans. It’s a source of frustration to them both, as, they say, sometimes they are turning away customers who want to sit in to eat because of a lack of space.
It’s not been an easy journey to make Izz Café a reality, and running a café six days a week where Eman is cooking everything from scratch, from slow cooked meats and handmade salads to the stuffed Medjool dates, baklava and breads, and four school-aged children at home takes a lot.
But, Eman says, Cork is feels like home to her.
“When we first came here it wasn’t easy, but we work so hard and the people of Cork make us feel like we are already home; they are very kind, supportive and friendly. We are so lucky.
“We have visited Dublin and other counties, but we always feel at home in Cork – the Real Capital!”