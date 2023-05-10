Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 08:40

Cork Businesswoman of the year finalists announced

The finalists for the Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards 2023 have been announced
The launch of the 2023 Network Cork Businesswoman of the Year Awards are Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde, Network Ireland Cork President Ingrid Seim, Awards Coordinator and Vice President of Network Cork, Susana Marambio along with the judging panel, Gillian Keating, Partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City. 

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the finalists for their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will take place on Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.

Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational changemakers.

A total of 38 women from across Cork have been shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories. 

The winners will be announced at the annual black-tie dinner.

Emerging New Businesswoman 

 Aine McLoughlin AML Property Services

 Bethan O’Riordan Calm Parenting Club 

 Bhagya Barrett Rebel City Distillery 

 Carol Deasy Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions

 Valda Binding Takenplace

 Established Businesswoman

 Adriann Hegarty Hegarty Properties

 Anne O’Doherty Quintas Wealth Management 

 Ciara Crossan WeddingDates

 Kathy O’Dwyer O’Dwyer Career Training Internships 

 Marzan Grabow, Style and Stitch 

 Solo Businesswoman 

Maura Mackey Maura Mackey Design 

Sonia Magnier Sonia Magnier Coaching

Virginia Foley, Up She Rises

STEM Professional

Maura Deane DePuy Synthes Johnson 

Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson 

Therese Deane Macom Technology Solutions 

Creative Professional 

Claire Keane Second Street Bakeshop 

Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd 

Sharon Huggard The Style Coach 

Stef McSherry Kinderama 

Suzanne O’Sullivan Suzanne O’Sullivan 

Employee Rising Star 

Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson

Katie O’Regan Kearys Motor Group

Lauren O’ Dwyer Trigon Hotels

Lorna Horgan Cork’s 96 FM and C103

Martyna Nowakowska Partnership International

Employee Shining Star 

 Aine McPhilemy Her Money CWM

 Marilyn Reidy Starcircle 

 Michelle Russell Spike Island Development Company 

 Nicola Sheehan DePuy Synthes Johnson

 Networker of the Year 

 Cathy Fitzgibbon The Culinary Celt

Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel 

 Kathy O’Dwyer Career training Internships 

 Konstantina Stefanid Deputy Synthese Johnson and Johnson 

 Lucy O’Donoghue Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting

 Maura Mackey Maura Mackey Design 

 Sian Horn, Sian Horn 

 Siobhan Lucey, UCC 

The winners in each category will be determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.

 Tickets for the awards night are €89 for Network Ireland members and €109 for non-members.

Network Cork acknowledges the support of official partner AIB and sponsor LEO Cork City.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Awards, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde stressed the importance of Network Cork's annual awards ceremony: "I am delighted to launch the 2023 Network Ireland Cork Awards. This dynamic branch of Network Ireland plays such a critical role in supporting Cork women on their career journeys and the annual awards ceremony is a significant event in celebrating and recognizing the professional and personal development of women."

The event will hosted by Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, News Editor of The Irish Examiner.

