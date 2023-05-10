Cork Businesswoman of the year finalists announced

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the finalists for their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will take place on Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.
Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational changemakers.
A total of 38 women from across Cork have been shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories.
The winners will be announced at the annual black-tie dinner.
Aine McLoughlin AML Property Services
Bethan O’Riordan Calm Parenting Club
Bhagya Barrett Rebel City Distillery
Carol Deasy Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions
Valda Binding Takenplace
Adriann Hegarty Hegarty Properties
Anne O’Doherty Quintas Wealth Management
Ciara Crossan WeddingDates
Kathy O’Dwyer O’Dwyer Career Training Internships
Marzan Grabow, Style and Stitch
Maura Mackey Maura Mackey Design
Sonia Magnier Sonia Magnier Coaching
Virginia Foley, Up She Rises
Maura Deane DePuy Synthes Johnson
Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson
Therese Deane Macom Technology Solutions
Claire Keane Second Street Bakeshop
Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd
Sharon Huggard The Style Coach
Stef McSherry Kinderama
Suzanne O’Sullivan Suzanne O’Sullivan
Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson
Katie O’Regan Kearys Motor Group
Lauren O’ Dwyer Trigon Hotels
Lorna Horgan Cork’s 96 FM and C103
Martyna Nowakowska Partnership International
Aine McPhilemy Her Money CWM
Marilyn Reidy Starcircle
Michelle Russell Spike Island Development Company
Nicola Sheehan DePuy Synthes Johnson
Cathy Fitzgibbon The Culinary Celt
Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel
Konstantina Stefanid Deputy Synthese Johnson and Johnson
Lucy O’Donoghue Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting
Sian Horn, Sian Horn
Siobhan Lucey, UCC
The winners in each category will be determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.
Tickets for the awards night are €89 for Network Ireland members and €109 for non-members.
Network Cork acknowledges the support of official partner AIB and sponsor LEO Cork City.
Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Awards, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde stressed the importance of Network Cork's annual awards ceremony: "I am delighted to launch the 2023 Network Ireland Cork Awards. This dynamic branch of Network Ireland plays such a critical role in supporting Cork women on their career journeys and the annual awards ceremony is a significant event in celebrating and recognizing the professional and personal development of women."
The event will hosted by Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, News Editor of The Irish Examiner.