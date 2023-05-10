Cork Businesswoman of the year finalists announced

Network Ireland Cork branch has announced the finalists for their prestigious Businesswoman of the Year Awards which will take place on Thursday May 25, in Maryborough House Hotel, Cork.

Network Cork’s Annual Dinner and Businesswoman of the Year Awards celebrates the achievements of Cork businesswomen from across multiple sectors and industries, from start-ups to established businesses and from entrepreneurs to organisational changemakers.

A total of 38 women from across Cork have been shortlisted for awards – they are being recognised for their professional achievements across eight different award categories.

The winners will be announced at the annual black-tie dinner.

Emerging New Businesswoman

Aine McLoughlin AML Property Services

Bethan O’Riordan Calm Parenting Club

Bhagya Barrett Rebel City Distillery

Carol Deasy Carol Deasy Occupational Health Solutions

Valda Binding Takenplace

Established Businesswoman

Adriann Hegarty Hegarty Properties

Anne O’Doherty Quintas Wealth Management

Ciara Crossan WeddingDates

Kathy O’Dwyer O’Dwyer Career Training Internships

Marzan Grabow, Style and Stitch

Solo Businesswoman

Maura Mackey Maura Mackey Design

Sonia Magnier Sonia Magnier Coaching

Virginia Foley, Up She Rises

STEM Professional

Maura Deane DePuy Synthes Johnson

Susan Dunlea DePuy Synthes Johnson

Therese Deane Macom Technology Solutions

Creative Professional

Claire Keane Second Street Bakeshop

Karla Goodman Made to Measure Films Ltd

Sharon Huggard The Style Coach

Stef McSherry Kinderama

Suzanne O’Sullivan Suzanne O’Sullivan

Employee Rising Star

Ambika Fauzdar DePuy Synthes Johnson

Katie O’Regan Kearys Motor Group

Lauren O’ Dwyer Trigon Hotels

Lorna Horgan Cork’s 96 FM and C103

Martyna Nowakowska Partnership International

Employee Shining Star

Aine McPhilemy Her Money CWM

Marilyn Reidy Starcircle

Michelle Russell Spike Island Development Company

Nicola Sheehan DePuy Synthes Johnson

Networker of the Year

Cathy Fitzgibbon The Culinary Celt

Helen Wycherley Celtic Ross Hotel

Kathy O’Dwyer Career training Internships

Konstantina Stefanid Deputy Synthese Johnson and Johnson

Lucy O’Donoghue Lucy O’Donoghue Consulting

Maura Mackey Maura Mackey Design

Sian Horn, Sian Horn

Siobhan Lucey, UCC

The winners in each category will be determined by the judging panel of Gillian Keating, Partner at Ronan Daly Jermyn, Vicki Crean, Manager Service and Sales at AIB and Niall O’ Keeffe, Head of Enterprise at LEO Cork City.

Tickets for the awards night are €89 for Network Ireland members and €109 for non-members.

Network Cork acknowledges the support of official partner AIB and sponsor LEO Cork City.

Speaking at the launch of the 2023 Awards, Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde stressed the importance of Network Cork's annual awards ceremony: "I am delighted to launch the 2023 Network Ireland Cork Awards. This dynamic branch of Network Ireland plays such a critical role in supporting Cork women on their career journeys and the annual awards ceremony is a significant event in celebrating and recognizing the professional and personal development of women."

The event will hosted by Deirdre O’Shaughnessy, News Editor of The Irish Examiner.