Julie Helen: A 4am wake-up call to treasure...

“MOMMY, Mommy, do you need a hug?”

Bleary-eyed, I spied the spiky-haired little man standing by my face at the side of the bed. I scooped him up next to me to pull him into the hug he was offering as he planted a sloppy kiss on my cheek. It was only then I grabbed my phone to check the time, to see that it was just shy of 4am!

The young man proceeded to tell me how it was morning time and he was ready for breakfast! The evening before, he had fallen asleep just after 6pm, so I had gone to bed earlier than usual, anticipating an early start.

We crept to the kitchen as he had asked for a drink and I was conscious that he had fallen asleep before eating the night before. He had a drink and then asked for grapes followed by three big slices of toast slathered in his favourite topping, good old butter.

There was part of me that felt sleepy and dreading the day after less sleep than I would like. That feeling didn’t last however as I boiled the kettle and made myself a warming cup of tea, my fixer of all ails.

It was just after the long weekend so we had yummy sourdough bread which David had bought so I toasted some and slathered it with my favourite topping, good old butter! It made me think of my Nana Lil. She has always spread her butter thickly and it might just be her secret to getting to 95 years young!

Ricky was happy to sit watching an old phone of mine, that was on low volume and wouldn’t disturb anyone else in the house. He got himself a cushion and blanket and curled up comfy on the couch. I sat on a chair nearby.

After a little while he looked at me squarely and said: “Mommy we are together”. In his gorgeous little three year old way, he was thanking me for being with him, for giving him time, when nobody else was there. It was a time when the rest of the world was asleep.

I found myself wondering would he remember the toast filled morning in future. He might, or he might not. The important thing is, I will remember.

I will know I was there when it counted, when it was inconvenient or uncomfortable, it still counts and I don’t want all his memories to be of times when he was sick and unwell.

Our few hours made me very grateful for our little boy. He won’t be eating toast with me in the early hours forever.

On a Monday morning I am usually on high alert about the week ahead. I had been up for hours before the clock struck office hours so it enabled me to be realistic about what I could get done and all the priorities had found their place in my brain. I could really see why successful entrepreneurs are early risers.

Mind you, I won’t be hoping for a 4am start too often, but once in a blue moon won’t kill me at all.

During the same day, Ricky took a nap for a few after playschool while poor Mommy had to keep going! I survived and it was worth it to be together!