Meet Cork’s Minister4Happiness...

THE Cork woman who has been dubbed the ‘Minister for Happiness’ has urged us all to become good gardeners.
Aislinn has worked in the wellness industry for more than 13 years, and in the fitness industry for more than 20, and her business is called Minister4Happiness.
She’s worked at Motivation Clinic,
, Here’s Health stores and with Kathryn Thomas on her ‘Pure Results’ boot camps and on her online community.
- 1. Gratitude - Daily gratitude will shift your attitude and will change your whole day and how it unfolds.
- 2. Stop comparing - Comparative thinking is deadly. We shouldn’t want to be like anyone else. Be yourself! Everyone else is taken and being yourself is the only unique thing we have.
- 3. Focus - Hocus, Pocus, Focus. This is super important because what we give our attention to grows. Remember, you can’t think more than one thought at a time, and you get to choose them. So, choose a good thought over a bad one. This also goes for what we expose ourselves to daily on radio, TV, online, in movies, and in books. Be sure to include some positive content into your day.
- 4. Be present - Take a moment in your day, be it two minutes or 10 minutes, to be present. We are human doings now instead of human beings. Stop, slow down and take a breath. Be present where you are, feel your feet on the floor and your sit bones in the chair. Look around at what you see, the colours and shapes. Listen to the sounds around you. Notice the taste in your mouth and the smells around you. Use your senses. That is why we have them.
- 5. Positive self-talk - Be your own best friend. You would never be nasty or mean to your bestie, would you? Then why would you speak negatively to yourself? No matter where you go, there you are. You are always with yourself so that should be the one relationship you ensure is healthy and happy. You can walk away from anyone, but you cannot walk away from your own mind.