There’s a revolution in women’s healthcare happening in Cork - femtech

WHEN it comes to certain aspects of women’s health, there was a prevailing attitude of, “It’s a natural process, just get on with it.”
Now Researchers in APC Micro-biome Ireland are exploring how the microbiome (microbial community that lives in an on humans) can affect health, with some programmes looking specifically at women's’ health.
Dr Siobhan O’Mahony, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Anatomy and Neuroscience in UCC is exploring gender-specific pain threshold/sensation, and has shown this is significantly less in women than men. The amount of certain bacteria were linked with pain sensation thresholds and stress hormone levels in women only, and during a specific stage of the menstrual cycle.
CLISTEProbe, led by Dr.'s Eric Moore from Tyndall National Institute, and Justina Ugwah, is a new biopsy needle that provides real-time diagnostic data which can identify benign and cancerous breast tissue, so that clinicians can make a decision at the bedside about whether or not to remove tissue samples.
It has just received funding from Enterprise Ireland to develop the technology further, with the aim of spinning out a company in three years.
femtech products and services will help to improve diagnoses, provide better care delivery through virtual clinics, provide solutions to track and enable self-care, e.g. wearables to track fertility, and address areas such as mental health, menstrual health and menopause.” she said.
Simple solutions can often have the biggest impact” said Tanya.
On Thursday the 19th of January 2023 @ 6pm there is an event co-hosted by UCC's Innovation and Enterprise Ireland 'Going for Growth' and this event will introduce the potential of an entrepreneurial career to women that may not have considered it previously.
People can find out more about the femtech innovation hub by contacting the UCC Innovations office at uccinnovation@ucc.ie To join the 'femtech' network: hih.ie/engage/femtech