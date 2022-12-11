The toasts with the most: Cracking cocktails tips for your Yuletide tipple

Mulled Cider
We’re familiar with mulled wine, but mulled cider makes a warming welcome for guests as they come in from the cold! Serve in mini heatproof glasses for a hot shot to get the party started. Great with mini ham and mushroom vol au vents
Ingredients (makes a litre)
1 ltr medium dry cider
100mls orange juice
2 cinnamon sticks
2 pieces star anise
6 cloves
1 fresh orange, halved and thinly sliced
30mls brandy
Method
- Place cider medium dry cider, orange juice, cinnamon, star anise and cloves.
- Place over low heat. Stir gently till very hot but don’t let it boil.
- When steaming hot, remove from heat. Add orange slices and brandy and stir. Serve in mini heatproof glasses
Merry Manhattan
Based on a classic Manhattan with Bourbon at its base, this has a little cranberry juice to tickle the festive tastebuds! Try it with some hot spicy chicken wings!
Ingredients (makes 1 cocktail)
Ice cubes
50mls Bourbon
15ml dry vermouth
15ml cranberry juice
Two drops Angostura Bitters
Method
- Place ice cubes into a cocktail shaker to fill halfway.
- Add remaining ingredients and stir together to mix. Don’t shake.
- Strain into a cocktail glasse to serve with a little strip of orange zest on the side of the glass.
Bloody Mary Shots
One of my favourite combos of vodka and tomato juice spiced with Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce. A super savoury sip, serve these in little shot glasses decorated with a celery leaf. They look super served on a small plate with a single oyster and lemon wedge on the side. Bring it on!
Ingredients (makes 6)
60mls vodka
125mls tomato juice
Good shake Tabasco Sauce
Good shake Worcestershire Sauce
Squeeze of lime juice
Celery leaves for decorating
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method
- Pour the vodka and tomato juice into a jug over ice.
- Add the Tabasco and Worcestershire sauce and lime juice. Season.
- Stir well then strain into shot glasses.
- Decorate each glass with a celery leaf.
Hot Buttered Rum
This is one to warm the cockles! It’s an unusual alternative to the famous Hot Toddy. A very caribbean style to this hot spiced rum drink, smoothed with the richness of Irish butter. Great with warm cocktail sausage rolls!
Ingredients (makes 200ml jug, enough for 4 x 50ml espresso cups)
100mls rum
1 tbsp brown sugar
½ tsp ground cinnamon
Good grating fresh nutmeg
2 tbsp melted butter
100mls boiling water ( or a bit less if you want it stronger!)
Method
- Pour rum into a jug and add sugar and spices.
- Melt butter and add to rum mix then top up with boiling water.
- Stir and serve in little heatproof glasses or espresso cups.
Seasonal Snowballs
The Snowball is a cocktail with retro style, not seen often on cocktail menus these days. Ingredients of Advocaat, lemonade and lime juice make a creamy slightly fizzy long drink served over ice - always with a preserved Maraschino cherry on top! . You can buy Maraschino cherries in good food shops. This slightly sweet cocktail is a good one to finish on, served with little lemon meringues as a dessert treat.
Ingredients (makes 1 cocktail)
3 tsp lime juice
50ml measure of Advocaat
Lemonade to top up
Maraschino cherry for decoration
Method
- Fill a tall tumbler with ice cubes
- Add the lime juice and Advocaat.
- Top up with lemonade and decorate with preserved Maraschino cherry on the side of the glass.