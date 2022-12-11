A Christmas dinner that's pure Cork

From McCarthy’s of Kanturk to Ó Crualaoí in Fermoy, Ballincollig and Wilton. From O’Neill’s Craft Butchers in Clonakilty to O’Mahony’s at The English Market (who also do a limited amount of spiced West Cork buffalo).
If there’s a butcher on your high street, they’ll tell you their spice beef is the best!
Fish and Shellfish If fish is to make an appearance on Christmas Day, these top tips will help you stay as local as possible without catching it yourself!
Seek out fishmongers that take the catch from small day boats. These boats fish close to the shore, haul limited catch, and sell the whole catch locally. Ballycotton Seafood is a great example of this.
For shellfish, look to local aquaculture producers for fresh Irish mussels. Grown in open sea on ropes, they are fresh and delicious. Roaring Water Bay Mussels and Bantry Bay Mussels are two fantastic producers.
Vegetables December is a great year for Irish local, seasonal vegetables. It couldn’t be easier to source everything you need for the whole Christmas.
Neighbourfood and Farmsy.ie are two online shopping platforms with the ethos of supporting local producers. Both source from an array of vegetable suppliers and thanks to clear labelling can tell you what’s been grown here or flown here.
My Goodness stock excess veg from local, organic and chemical-free growers, and Cork Rooftop Farm on Coal Quay produces salads and microgreens year-round as well as pasture-raised eggs.
Farmers’ Markets are a gold mine of micro producers selling excess produce, or tap into your local area GIY network for any allotmenteers with veggies to sell or swap.
Think apple strudel or mini apple pies dolloped with whipped cream, or rosemary poached pears with a honey and sea salt caramel sauce. Seek out Mealagulla Orchards in Ovens for their native Irish variety apples.
Apples and pears are perfect served on a cheeseboard; what we lack in winter fruits we make up for with our fabulous county-wide collective of farmhouse cheesemakers.
Drinks
Think drinks are out of action? Think again!
Longueville House Brandy made from their own orchard-grown apples makes for a perfect festive tipple or pop the bubbles with Killahora Orchards sparkling champagne ciders and perry.
At Kinsale Mead, their Irish wildflower Mead is a wonderfully versatile drink as an aperitif, shaken into a cocktail, or as a digestif. Down at Nohoval Apple Wine, their fantastic range of blossom to bottle apple wines are spectacular.
Gins by Clonakilty Distillery, Rebel City Distillery, and Ballyvolane Spirits are distilled from whey-based spirit made in Cork from a by-product of the local dairy industry.
All the ingredients we need for a Pure Cork Christmas are right here!