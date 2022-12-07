3 of the best: Try these for Christmas Day starters

THESE recipes were kindly given to WOW! by Hanah Conroy, Higher Certificate in Arts in Culinary Studies Year 2 at MTU, and Skye Philips and Helen O’Brien, BA Culinary Arts Year 4 Apprenticeship.
Crab Cake & Smoked Haddock Croquette
Mix all the ingredients together to form 8 croquettes
For the coating;
Flour the croquettes, then deep in the eggs and finely in the breadcrumb
Dep Fry at 180C or bake them at 200C for 12 minutes.
Peel and dice the celeriac into 2cm cubes, heat a saucepan with the butter and sauté until it starts to turn golden.
Season as you cook.
Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook until the wine is completely absorbed by the celeriac.
Add the stock and cook until tender, then add the cream.
While the celeriac is still hot, pass the mash through a ricer, taste and adjust the seasoning as required. Keep warm until needed.
Boil the Duck eggs for 7 minutes and chill in iced water for 15 minutes.
Peel and discard the eggshells, and wash the eggs in clean water, double-checking there are no pieces of shell present.
Roll each egg in flour, dust off any excess then roll in egg wash, knock off the excess and finally roll in breadcrumbs.
Deep fry at 180C for 2 minutes.
Place all the ingredients in a jar with a tight lid and shake vigorously. Leave to infuse for 30 minutes before using. Keep refrigerated.
Slice & Lightly grill for 2 minutes until the fat has slightly melted.
Wash and slice the leek in half. Cook in boiling salted water for 3 minutes or until tender. Refresh in iced water to stop the cooking. Cook 2 minutes on a pre-heated char-grill.
Place all the ingredients in a blender with a tight lid and mix vigorously.
Arrange the salad on a plate with the greens, drizzle with the port and honey dressing.