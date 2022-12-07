3 of the best: Try these for Christmas Day starters

THESE recipes were kindly given to WOW! by Hanah Conroy, Higher Certificate in Arts in Culinary Studies Year 2 at MTU, and Skye Philips and Helen O’Brien, BA Culinary Arts Year 4 Apprenticeship.

Crab Cake & Smoked Haddock Croquette

By Skye Philips, Culinary Arts Apprenticeship year 4

Ingredients

200g Crab Meat

100g of Natural smoked Haddock

4 Spring Onions, chopped

4 Gherkins, chopped

150g of Plain Mashed Potato

Coating:

100g Breadcrumb

50g Plain Flour

2 Eggs Beaten

Method

Mix all the ingredients together to form 8 croquettes

For the coating;

Flour the croquettes, then deep in the eggs and finely in the breadcrumb

Dep Fry at 180C or bake them at 200C for 12 minutes.

Celeriac Veloute

Peel and dice the celeriac into 2cm cubes, heat a saucepan with the butter and sauté until it starts to turn golden.

Season as you cook.

Deglaze the pan with the wine and cook until the wine is completely absorbed by the celeriac.

Add the stock and cook until tender, then add the cream.

While the celeriac is still hot, pass the mash through a ricer, taste and adjust the seasoning as required. Keep warm until needed.

Pickled Carrots

Ingredients

3 purple carrots

100 ml cider vinegar

100 ml of water

75g caster sugar

1tsp caraway seeds

1tsp mustard seed

1tsp black peppercorns

Method

1. Peel and slice the carrots, blanch in boiling water for 60 seconds.

2. Place all the ingredients in a pot and cook until sugar has dissolved.

3. Place the carrots in a kilner jar, cover with the pickle, leave in the fridge for 24 hours allowing the pickle to be absorbed.

Crispy Duck Egg with Smoked Skeaghnore Duck Breast

By Hanah Conroy 2nd yr Chef at MTU

I Skeaghnore Smoked Duck Breast

4 Duck / large Hens Egg

Salt/Pepper

1 Tsp olive oil

20g Fine Breadcrumbs

4 Flour

1 egg ( for wash)

2 small leeks

Crispy Hen’s Egg

Method

Boil the Duck eggs for 7 minutes and chill in iced water for 15 minutes.

Peel and discard the eggshells, and wash the eggs in clean water, double-checking there are no pieces of shell present.

Roll each egg in flour, dust off any excess then roll in egg wash, knock off the excess and finally roll in breadcrumbs.

Deep fry at 180C for 2 minutes.

Ginger & Soy Dressing

Ingredients

3 banana shallots, finely diced

20g fresh ginger, finely minced

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1tbs Dijon mustard

50ml light soy sauce

100ml sherry vinegar

1tsp honey

200ml sunflower oil

Juice and zest of one lemon

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Place all the ingredients in a jar with a tight lid and shake vigorously. Leave to infuse for 30 minutes before using. Keep refrigerated.

Duck Breast

Slice & Lightly grill for 2 minutes until the fat has slightly melted.

Leek

Wash and slice the leek in half. Cook in boiling salted water for 3 minutes or until tender. Refresh in iced water to stop the cooking. Cook 2 minutes on a pre-heated char-grill.

Salad of Crozier Blue Sheep’s Cheese, Pear, Blackberry & Walnut with Port & Honey Dressing

By Helen O’Brien, Apprentice chef Year 4

Ingredients

150g Crozier Cheese

3 Pears sliced

12 Blackberries cut in half

30g Toasted Walnuts

2 tbsps Olive oil

20g Beetroot jelly

1 tsp sea salt crystals

Port & Honey Dressing

3 banana shallots, finely diced

20g fresh ginger, finely minced

1 clove of garlic, finely minced

1tbs Dijon mustard

50ml Port

50 ml Balsamic Vinegar

1tsp honey

200ml Olive oil

Juice and zest of one Orange

Salt and freshly cracked black pepper

Method

Place all the ingredients in a blender with a tight lid and mix vigorously.

1. Dice the cheese gently into ¼ inch cubes.

2. lace the pear, berries, walnuts, on a metal tray and drizzle with olive oil.

3. Place under a grill and cook until golden in colour.

4. Add the crozier cheese to the tray and place back under the grill until warmed through.

5. Arrange on a plate with the salad greens, drizzle with the port and honey dressing.

