Meet the women uniting people through soul music

“THIS is a call to unity,” says acclaimed blues and soul singer, Karen Underwood, regarding the Soul Fest in Cork (August 26-28) at which she will be one of two headline acts.

Karen, originally from Chicago, says that soul music isn’t just for black people.

“You don’t have to be brown like me. Music is for everybody. There are no original notes.”

Due to two torn ligaments in her leg, Karen was unable to perform at the Cork Opera House in the recent opera, Morrigan.

“I thought it would break me because I worked so hard on that show and then to be not able to perform it... When these things happen, you do the next best thing. So for me, that was to support the team. I attended all three nights of the opera with crutches.”

Now back on her feet, Karen says that while she likes opera music, her first preference is for soul music.

“All music is good. It’s how you use it and how it helps people to feel. Does it evoke emotion?”

Karen, who has always been proactive in her adopted city, started the then Soul in the City nine years ago. It was rebranded as Soul Fest three years ago.

“When I started it, I wanted a festival that would allow soul music to be alive in Ireland, and Cork in particular. I want to leave a legacy.”

The Chicago Diva, as she is known, is leaving more than a music legacy. Since her adopted son, Erbie, died by suicide in 2012 at the age of 18, Karen has been doing outreach in schools around Cork. She talks to students about her loss and what that feels like as a mother. (She has a daughter, Christiana, who is a singer and will perform at Soul Fest).

Erbie, a gifted basketball player, was not the most academic and was in despair over his exam results. Karen says: “So what if you’re not academic. Erbie would have had other issues. He got discouraged and made a rash decision.”

When speaking to younger school students, Karen keeps her talk light.

“I might tell them I lost my son and I also say the students have no idea how much their mothers love them. But for the Leaving Cert students, they get the raw deal from me. Somebody has to be able to take off the mask for these young people and remove the stigma of mental illness.

“If you’re suffering with depression or schizophrenia or bipolar disorder or an eating disorder, these are all things people can live with like they do with diabetes, for example.”

Karen says growing up is hard and has been exacerbated by the pandemic, which caused young people to lose their sense of community and connection. That’s why she’s encouraging young folk to come to Soul Fest.

In her second job, Karen helps people from all over the world who are relocating to Cork. She is a good example of someone who has embraced the city, having moved here 25 years ago.

“I say to people that Cork may seem clannish but I think foreign nationals bring something to the party. For me, it’s Soul Fest.

"It is bringing music to people that unites and gives them an outlet. It gives young performers an opportunity to take part so that they’re not afraid to share a stage with someone who has higher octaves.”

Laoise Leahy, originally from Carrigaline, will also perform at City Hall as part of Soul Fest. This accomplished singer is much in demand on the Irish jazz and pop scene.

She has performed and recorded with the likes of Bon Iver, Gilbert O’Sullivan, Damon Albarn, Mary Coughlan and Jack O’Rourke. She graduated with a bachelor of music degree from London College of Music in 2007, and has has a Masters from the Cork School of Music where she co-ordinates and lectures the BA in popular music.

Laoise, a mum-of-two, will soon release a single, entitled Girl, with an album planned for later.

“It’s a song I wrote with my husband, Barry. It’s for my three-year-old daughter, Saoirse. It was just an idea that came from watching this little free spirit doing her thing. My husband wrote a bit about Saoirse. I adored it and developed it into a song.

"It came full circle to my own inner child from the musings of my daughter. It’s about retaining the spirit of our inner child, I suppose.”

Laoise plans to continue “to drip feed single releases until an album is together”. She says it’s really difficult to make records now with music being streamed ,which is all part of ‘a free-for-all’.

“It can be a very daunting process. But there are a lot of plusses that technology has brought us. We’ve done a lot of demos and arranging at home in the home studio. We brought them to Christian Best at the Monique Studio in Midleton. And we brought down a band from Dublin. Paul Dunlea arranged strings and horns which were recorded in the UK and sent to the US. Christian edited them and mixed them here.

“So we threaded the traditional recording studio and used technology to our benefit. It all takes time and commitment but hopefully, it will be worth it. I see it as a life project. It’s just something I wanted to do.”

Baring her soul is all part of Laoise’s art.

“You have to do that. I feel a song is a communication. I’m a much better communicator as a singer than I would ever be speaking to anybody. There’s that primal communication through music and song.

"People know if it is true and meaningful.”

What drew her to music?

“I never knew anything else. I sang from an early age. I was brought up in a musical household,” said Laoise.

“My dad (who died in 2017) was a great singer and guitarist. He’d get a party started. There were Joni Mitchell records, James Taylor records and Crosby, Stills and Nash records. My sister Orla is a violin player and teaches the violin. The others in the family are music appreciators.”

Laoise’s mother used to bring her to opera and musical shows. Jazz and pop are what Laoise always comes back to.

“I joined the Cork School of Music Jazz Big Band when I was 15 and met the wonderful Cormac McCarthy. We collaborated and were directed by John O’Connor. Jazz was new to me at the time from a performance perspective. But I was instantly hooked and can’t get away from it.”

A co-founder of Voice Works, a vocal tuition centre, Laoise feels vocal education is very important.

She says that the Cork School of Music has an amazing ethos now, where all styles and genres are equally supported.

“It has been really special to develop with it over the last ten years,” said Laoise.

“Looking back. I’m so proud of vocal education and music, cross genres and cross collaboration in trad, classical, jazz, pop and soul music.”

Graduates of the Cork School of Music typically develop portfolio careers.

Laoise will open Soul Fest at City Hall on August 26 supported by Briony O’Toole, while Karen Underwood and The Art Crimes are the headline act on August 27 at the same venue.

