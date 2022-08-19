Working in the arts is a real passion

MOST parents would discourage their children from pursuing a career in theatre given the insecurity of the profession.

But Kilworth native, Alison McCormack, has the full backing of her parents. And why wouldn’t she? She grew up watching her actor and director father, Kevin McCormack, from the wings of various venues. He has made acting work for him by combining it with being a celebrant of non-religious events. He is also a mindfulness coach.

Alison, 25, who graduated from the Cork School of Music (CSM) with a degree in drama and theatre studies two years ago, started out studying marketing at MTU for two years.

“My guidance counsellor in Leaving Cert year said marketing would be practical and also creative. I suppose it was creative but it didn’t fulfil my creative needs.”

She adds that she needs to work in the arts.

“I have definitely been heavily influenced by dad, seeing him perform. He has a lot of strings to his bow. He’s a very creative person.”

The perception that working in theatre spells straitened circumstances was never an issue in the McCormack family. Alison says that periods of ‘resting’ come with the territory.

“It’s the nature of choosing the arts as a lifestyle. There are times when you are not always busy but the love for theatre keeps you engaged with it. It keeps you going.

“My dad has done quite a lot in terms of balancing artistic endeavours with other things. It’s important to strike that balance. Working in the arts is a passion. You want to make it work.”

As a child, Alison - who now has her own theatre company - did drama classes and was involved in the pantomime at Fermoy Youth Centre. Through that, she got into musical theatre.

“It was through doing a musical with (the then) CIT Musical society that I got into the Cork School of Music. It’s only in recent years that I was introduced to performing in plays. It was in the school of music that I got interested in directing.”

As part of its policy of nurturing up and coming talent, the Everyman had a mentorship programme running throughout the rehearsals of Letters of a Country Postman. Alison shadowed the director of the show, Sophie Motley, who is the artistic director of the Everyman.

“I learned a lot from the experience, just observing Sophie work and seeing her communicate not just with cast but also with the wider production team. It has been hugely beneficial to me.

“Sophie was open to hearing my suggestions for the play. She has been a big influence in terms of how I’d like to go forward in my career.”

At the back of her mind, Alison always wanted to open her own theatre company.

“During lockdown, I started planning ahead and I set up the Four Faced Theatre Company. We have one show under our belt, DNA, which was at the Cork Arts Theatre in February. I was delighted with how that went. We’re planning ahead for another production next February.”

Alison is mostly self-financing the productions.

“We were lucky to get some sponsorship for DNA and my hope for the future is that we will get some funding. You always have to plan ahead, applying for funding.

"I’m hoping that once we have a few productions under our belt, funding will come and we’ll be able to expand and explore.”

Is there room for yet another theatre company in Cork?

“I think so. One of my main reasons for setting up Four Faced Theatre Company is to give emerging artists the chance to hone and explore their craft. I’m always trying to get younger artists involved. All of our production team for the next project are alumni of Cork School of Music. We’re all in our twenties with some working in the industry.”

While Alison prides herself on adhering to “a professional standard” she says it’s not feasible to pay her cast and crew at the moment.

“Everyone has to start somewhere. When people came on board for our first production, they were more than happy to contribute and to help us take off. Down the line (paying the team) is certainly something I’d be hopeful about. Now, any money we make goes directly back into the theatre company.”

Graduates of theatre studies gain experience working with Alison who acts, directs and sings. The versatile performer hasn’t done a musical in over five years. But she will be doing a musical, All Shook Up at the Palace Theatre in Fermoy in November.

Some of Alison’s directing credits include director for CIT Musical Society’s Working; assistant director of The Halfpenny Opera at the Cork School of Music. She was also assistant director of Treasure Island and Fantastic Mr Fox produced by Jabberwocky Productions.

Alison’s father is “very proud” of the route she has taken.

“It’s great to have someone to talk to about theatre that is so close to me.”

Alison’s mother has been involved in the arts down the years, working behind the scenes.

“My brother Andrew would be the same. For a while, it was a regular thing when we were doing pantomimes that they would both be back stage, helping out. Myself and dad would be performing in the panto.”

Now that she has turned her hand to directing, Alison feels lucky to have a background in performance. She is clearly following her passion - just like her father.

Letters of a Country Postman runs at Everyman until August 27.