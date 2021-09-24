How to spot signs of Ovarian Cancer

AROUND 400 women every year in Ireland are diagnosed with ovarian cancer. For women it’s the fourth most common type of cancer diagnosed. It occurs when normal cells in one of the ovaries change and grow, forming a tumour.
Stay attuned to any unusual symptoms and don’t put off getting them checked, for peace of mind.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
See www.intuition.ie