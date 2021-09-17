Tips for mums on how to navigate postpartum

THE newborn days postpartum can feel like a haze, a blur that often extends past those initial weeks of adrenaline, and leaves new mums feeling depleted and worn down long-term.
If there is anything about your baby’s health or indeed your own postpartum experience that you’re not sure of or not happy with, ask, ask, and ask again.
Dr Michelle O’Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company.
Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
