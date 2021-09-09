Invest in your own health and wellbeing by running or walking

THIS year marks a special milestone for The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon – 40 years of coming together to get out and active, while raising money for very worthy charities.
Dr Michelle O’ Driscoll is a pharmacist, researcher and founder of InTuition, a health and wellness education company. Her research lies in the area of mental health education, and through InTuition she delivers health promotion workshops to corporate and academic organisations nationally.
The Echo Women’s Mini Marathon virtual race day goes ahead this year on September 19. But don’t worry, if you can’t do your virtual 6k on that date, you can do it between Friday, September 16 and 26.
Registration this year is as follows;
a) Early Bird, 10 euro = includes a race number and medal b) After Early Bird Closes = 15 euro There will be the option for people to set up an iDonate fundraising page for registered charities.
