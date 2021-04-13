My Wardrobe: Blackpool beauty blogger, Aoife Ryan

Aoife Ryan, beauty blogger, Blackpool

Outfit 1: leather pants and green blazer: Blazer, Stradivarius (bought on Depop); top, Levis; trousers, Penneys; shoes, Converse (bought on Depop)

Aoife Ryan wearing outfit 1.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love a good blazer. It’s the best thing to have in your wardrobe. You can add a pop of colour to a monochromatic look super easily with a blazer like this.

Last time I wore it: I wear this all the time to work. Even though I work from home now, I think it is still so important for me to wear my work clothes to help me keep some bit of normality in my days. I do a lot of zoom calls

Aoife in her second outfit choice.

Outfit 2: Denim jeans and camel blazer outfit: blazer, Missguided (bought on Depop); top, Hollister Co; jeans, Boohoo.com; shoes, Tommy Hilfiger (bought on Depop); bag, Louis Vuitton (bought on Depop)

Favourite thing about this outfit: I love how versatile this look is. It’s really dressy but casual. You can take away the blazer for a super-casual look or add the blazer for a smarter look. I also adore this bag that I bought pre-loved on Depop. It’s so important to incorporate recyclable fashion in your outfits.

Last time I wore it: I wore this to Aldi while grocery shopping last week.

Aoife in her third outfit choice.

Outfit 3: Black dress and denim jacket outfit: Denim jacket, River island (bought on Depop); dress, Stradivarius; shoes, Tommy Hilfiger (bought on Depop); sunglasses, Tommy Hilfiger.

Favourite thing about this outfit: I like layering clothing. This dress is great for a warm summery day. You can add the denim jacket when the sun goes in! This is a summer daytime to nighttime outfit.

Last time I wore it: I wore this last summer on our staycation in Killarney while out for dinner and drinks.

Pictures: Larry Cummins

Read More My Wardrobe: Actress Megan Haly shares her favourite looks





