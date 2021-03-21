Sun, 21 Mar, 2021 - 08:00

My Wardrobe: Actress Megan Haly shares her favourite looks

Actress Megan Haly, from Clogheen, shares some of her favourite looks with Sarah Horgan in our weekly feature, My Wardrobe
Actress Megan Haly from Clogheen in County Cork.

Megan Haly in outfit one.
Outfit 1: Blazer, Zara; jeans, Zara; top, Zara; shoes, Dr Martens.

Favourite thing about this outfit: My aim with any outfit is to feel comfortable in my own skin and this outfit does just that. I am a huge Zara fan. Their clothes are price conscious and are always sensitive to the latest fashion trends. As much as I do try to shop second-hand, Zara is the one shop I fall guilty to!

Last time I wore it: Out for dinner with my sister and friend in London, just before we came home for Christmas.

Megan in outfit two.
Outfit 2: Blazer, charity shop; belt, Depop; black polo neck, Zara; leggings, Spanx; shoes, Dr Martens.

Favourite thing about this outfit: This is an outfit I feel incredibly comfortable in but it has a dressy quality to it. I love vintage shopping, both in charity shops in Cork city and London, and also shopping online on Depop. I was obsessed with this blazer the minute I saw it. I love pairing the over-sized blazer with a belt to dress it up! I am not a big fan of heels, so my Doc Martens are ideal for dressing an outfit up while also allowing me to dance without my feet feeling like they’re going to fall off!

Last time I wore it: The last time I wore this outfit was to the premiere of a film I shot early last year

Megan in outfit 3.
Outfit 3: Jumpsuit, Depop (originally from Topshop), Black Polo, Zara; Belt, Depop; Shoes, Doc Martens

Favourite thing about this outfit: I am a huge fan of 1990s fashion and I feel this outfit represents that. This is a fun, cool but casual outfit that I feel very like myself in. 

Megan Haly
I love how the belt and the Docs dress it up and in the summer I have worn this on its own with white runners to make it more casual. I love how versatile this outfit is!

Last time I wore it: To the Irish Film Festival London in Regent Street Cinema last year.

Pictures: Eddie O’Hare

Cork people and beyond wish their mums a Happy Mother's Day with special messages

Cork people and beyond wish their mums a Happy Mother's Day with special messages

